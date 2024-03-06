Asia-Pacific MRD Testing Research Report 2024: Market to Grow by Over $1 Billion to 2033, Driven by Precision Medicine Revolution in Early Detection

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific MRD Testing Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific MRD testing market is projected to reach $1.33 billion by 2033 from $0.30 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.06% during the forecast period 2023-2033

The MRD testing market is expanding due to several reasons, including the expansion of Medicare coverage for MRD testing and its application in diagnosing solid tumors. Increased consumer awareness has led to a heightened demand for MRD testing. Healthcare practitioners and researchers are recognizing this trend and endeavouring to integrate MRD testing into clinical practices to address patient needs.



Market Introduction



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) MRD testing market is witnessing significant growth driven by various factors. This includes the extension of healthcare coverage for MRD testing and its emerging role in diagnosing solid tumors. Increasing awareness among consumers has led to a surge in demand for MRD testing across the region. Healthcare professionals and researchers are recognizing this trend and actively working to incorporate MRD testing into routine clinical procedures to meet patient needs effectively.

Additionally, advancements in technology and healthcare infrastructure in key APAC countries further contribute to the expansion of the MRD testing market. With a growing emphasis on early detection and precision medicine, the APAC region presents substantial opportunities for MRD testing providers and stakeholders.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The APAC MRD testing market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their position in the MRD testing market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the APAC MRD testing market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major residual testing-based companies and test manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC MRD testing market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Markets

1.1 Market Scope

1.1.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 MRD Testing Market: Research Methodology

1.2.2 Data Sources

1.3 Market Estimation Model

1.3.1 Criteria for Company Profiling



2 Market Overview

2.1 MRD Testing Workflow Analysis

2.2 MRD Testing: Solid Tumor vs. Hematological Malignancy

2.3 Evolution of MRD Testing

2.4 Market Footprint

2.5 Market Size and Future Growth Potential



3 Industry Insights

3.1 Legal and Regulatory Framework of MRD Tests

3.1.1 Asia-Pacific

3.2 Reimbursement Scenario

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3.1 For Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs)

3.3.2 For In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)



4 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market (by Region), 2022-2033

4.1 Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific MRD Testing Market, by End User

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific MRD Testing Market, by Country



5 Company Profiles

5.1 Overview

5.2 Sysmex Corporation

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Role of Sysmex Corporation in the MRD Testing Market

5.2.3 Financials

5.2.4 Analyst Perspective

