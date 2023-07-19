Asia-Pacific Naval Patrol Craft Outlook Report 2023: Local Manufacturing to Promote Transformational Growth of the Domestic Industry and Support Exports

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Naval Patrol Craft Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Partnerships and Regional Growth Drive Asia-Pacific Naval Patrol Craft Market

A new study highlights the importance of partnerships among the defense industry, academia, and commercial companies to accelerate technological development in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) naval patrol craft market. To ensure long-term competitiveness, foreign companies seeking to establish a presence are advised to consider synergistic collaborations with local counterparts.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis of regional spending activities in the APAC naval patrol craft industry, including procurement and research and development (R&D). Evaluating key APAC countries such as Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam, it offers valuable insights into the competitive landscape, industry trends, key challenges, and technological advancements.

Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions and heightened maritime security threats, APAC countries are increasing their funding for naval patrol crafts, with a specific focus on enhancing multi-mission capabilities. Ongoing and planned projects are set to drive steady industry growth through 2030.

Regional defense leaders are expected to rely on traditional and local shipbuilders/designers to meet their operational requirements, potentially impacting the sales of Western defense companies in the APAC market. It is evident that the projected growth of the domestic industry will shape the dynamics of the APAC naval patrol craft market.

This study offers valuable insights for market players and stakeholders, highlighting the opportunities arising from partnerships and regional growth in the APAC naval patrol craft market.

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Naval Patrol Craft: Mission Capabilities

Naval Patrol Craft: Classification

Maritime Security Threat Overview

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Australia

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: India

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Indonesia

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Japan

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Philippines

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Singapore & South Korea

& Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Taiwan

Naval Patrol Craft Procurement: Vietnam

Naval Patrol Craft - R&D Activities

Competitive Landscape - Regional Shipbuilders

Conclusion and Future Outlook

