Asia-Pacific Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis (NAMA) Solutions Market, Forecast to 2021

LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving Threats and the Need to Build Cyber Resiliency Driving the Market

The demand for network-based advanced malware analysis (NAMA) solutions (network-based sandboxing solutions) continued to increase tremendously in 2016 due to the drastic increase in ransomware, state-sponsored, and other targeted malware attacks on organizations and businesses that have strategically sensitive data and are potentially willing to pay ransom. The overall market generated revenue of $271.6 million, comprising on-premise solutions and cloud-based services, representing an astounding growth of 73.5% on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. The BFSI, government, and service provider verticals remained the largest adopters of the solutions, making up 26.5%, 20.0% and 19.4% market shares, respectively. Concerns over ransomware, zero-day, and other high profile targeted attacks were the key factors that drove the increasing adoption of sandboxing solutions.







Research Scope

Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2015 to 2021, with the base year being 2016.NAMA solution is the key focus area in this study.



The vertical segmentation in this study includes the government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), service provider, manufacturing, education, and other sectors including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil & gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, e-Gaming, e-Commerce, and BPOs.Companies mentioned in the total NAMA market's competitive landscape include FireEye, Trend Micro, Zscaler, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Tech, Proofpoint, McAfee, Symantec, Lastline, AhnLab, and other smaller vendors.



Countries included in this study are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan, and South Korea.



Research Highlights

In addition to market growth analysis, this study highlights the key factors driving the NAMA market. Key drivers are as follows: constant evolution of APT, targeted, and advanced malware attacks drive the need for advanced malware analysis solutions to gain greater visibility into threats; the increasing need for proactive defense solutions drives organizations to invest in holistic security strategies to build up cyber resilient systems; concerns over financial and reputational losses and liabilities continue to drive the adoption of advanced malware analysis solutions; growing concerns over threats to key infrastructure and strong requirements for cyber resiliency are driving government organizations, utilities, and service providers to invest in NAMA solutions.



Key Issues Addressed

• Is the NAMA solution market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

• Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

• Who are the major solution vendors in different regions and what is their market share?

• What will be the market trends in terms of NAMA solution adoption?

• What are the vertical and horizontal market trends?

• What are the growth opportunities and call to action for the supply chain?



