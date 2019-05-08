Asia-Pacific Network-based Advanced Malware Analysis (NAMA) Solutions Market, Forecast to 2022

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Demand for Cloud-based Sandboxing Drives Overall Market Growth.

The Network-based advanced malware analysis (NAMA) or sandboxing solution market maintained its strong growth momentum in 2017 due to the increasing needs for advanced malware detection and analysis in the wake of the rise of targeted attacks in the Asia-Pacific region.



NAMA is an integral part of businesses' holistic security strategies, which drives many of them to invest in the solution, expertise, and professionals' skill sets to enhance prevention, detection, and remediation capabilities.Businesses are also focusing more on threat hunting, which prompts them to integrate NAMA solutions with other advanced technologies, such as advanced endpoint detection and response (AEDR), security analytics, and forensics tools.



The strong integration enables security teams to detect, respond to, and investigate threat incidents more efficiently.



In addition to market growth analysis, the study highlights the key driving forces of network-based advanced malware market. Higher frequency and sophistication of advanced malware attacks, the increasing need for proactive defense solutions, and the strong requirement for critical infrastructure protection are the key drivers.



Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2016 to 2022, with 2017 as the base year.Network-based advanced malware solution is the key focus of this study.



The vertical segmentation includes the government, banking, financial services and Insurance (BFSI), service provider (SP), manufacturing, government, education, and other sectors including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, eGaming, eCommerce, and BPOs.



Companies mentioned in the total NAMA market competitive landscape include FireEye, Trend Micro, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Tech, NSFOCUS, McAfee, Symantec, Lastline, AhnLab, Forcepoint, Huawei, SonicWall, Proofpoint, Venustech, DBAPPSecurity, Zscaler, Fortinet, WINS and other vendors. The countries included in this study are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan, and South Korea.



Key Issues Addressed

• Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

• Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

• Who are the major solution vendors in different regions and what is their market share?

• What will be the drivers and restraints, in terms of NAMA solution adoption?

• What are the vertical and horizontal market trends?

• What are the growth opportunities and call to action for the supply chain?



