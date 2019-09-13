Asia-Pacific Network Security Market 2017-2023 with 2018 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Network Security Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific network security market maintained steady growth momentum with a YoY growth of 15.1% in 2018.

Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2017 to 2023, with 2018 as the base year. Market trends such as vendor performance, vertical market splits, and enterprise-size splits are analyzed in this study. The countries included in this study are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan, South Korea and the rest of ASEAN countries.

Firewall segment remained the largest revenue contributor with a double-digit YoY strong growth.IDS/IPS segment experienced a slower growth due to the decreased demand for siloed security products in the region. In terms of market share, the Greater China region (GCR), Japan and ASEAN remained the top three leading regions in Asia-Pacific network security market during 2018.



As APAC organizations have started to embark on a digital transformation journey, the expanding attack surfaces could expose them to greater cybersecurity risks. To better manage cybersecurity risks, organizations are increasingly putting priorities on cybersecurity solutions that could give them full visibility into each stage of the cyber attack lifecycle, spanning across prediction, detection, prevention, mitigation and response stages.



The enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018 has driven the security investment among enterprises in the region. The strong cyber regulations and enforcement actions by authorities urged enterprises to invest in cybersecurity in order to comply with compliance laws and regulations. Other countries have also introduced similar regulations to combat cyber threats be it Singapore Cybersecurity Bill, Anti-Fake News Law in Malaysia, etc.



Research Scope



This study is segmented to three key focus areas which covered firewall, Secure Sockets Layer Virtual Private Networking (SSL VPN) and Intrusion Detection System (IDS) & Intrusion Prevention System (IPS). The vertical segmentation in this study includes the government; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); service provider; healthcare; manufacturing; education; and other sectors. The customer segmentation includes large enterprises with more than 500 employees as well as small and medium-sized businesses with less than 500 employees.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Definitions and Research Methodology

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Geographical Coverage

Market Segmentation

Assumptions

3. Asia-Pacific Network Security Market 2018

Market Highlights

Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments

Market Forecast by Technology Segment

Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion

Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis

Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment Analysis

IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis

SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

4. ANZ Network Security Market 2018

Market Highlights

Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments

Market Forecast by Technology Segment

Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion

Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis

Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis

SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

5. ASEAN Network Security Market 2018

Market Highlights

Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments

Market Forecast by Technology Segment

Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion

Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis

Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis

SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

6. GCR Network Security Market 2018

Market Highlights

Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments

Market Forecast by Technology Segment

Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion

Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis

Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis

SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

7. Indian Network Security Market 2018

Market Highlights

Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments

Market Forecast by Technology Segment

Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion

Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis

Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis

SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

8. Japanese Network Security Market 2018

Market Highlights

Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments

Market Forecast by Technology Segment

Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion

Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis

Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis

SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

9. South Korean Network Security Market 2018

Market Highlights

Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments

Market Forecast by Technology Segment

Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion

Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis

Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis

SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis

10. Network Security Market - Competitive Assessment

Vendor Profile - Palo Alto Networks

Vendor Profile - Fortinet

Vendor Profile - Cisco Systems

Vendor Profile - Check Point Software Technologies

Vendor Profile - Huawei



Companies Mentioned



60 ESG

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

F5 Networks

Fortinet

H3C Technologies

Hillstone Networks

Huawei

Juniper Networks

McAfee

Neusoft

Palo Alto Networks

Pulse Secure

SFOCUS

Sangfor

SonicWall

Sophos

TopSec

Trend Micro

Venustech

WatchGuard Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgsqu1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

