Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Report 2024: A $1.779 Billion Market by 2032 Driven by Growing Emphasis on Improved Screening, Prognosis, and Tailored Treatment

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market was valued at $554.3 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $1,779.4 million by 2032.

The anticipated growth in the next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market is projected to be fueled by several factors. These include the uptick in the occurrence of breast cancer cases, heightened awareness concerning early detection of breast cancer, a growing emphasis on breast cancer biomarkers for improved screening, prognosis, and tailored treatment, as well as the escalation in partnerships and collaborations among industry participants.



Market Introduction



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region anticipates significant growth in the next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market. This growth is propelled by various factors, including the increasing incidence of breast cancer cases in the region. Heightened awareness campaigns focusing on early detection and screening contribute to this surge.

Additionally, there's a growing emphasis on utilizing breast cancer biomarkers for more effective screening, prognosis, and personalized treatment strategies. Moreover, the collaborative efforts and partnerships among market players further drive advancements in diagnostic technologies and screening methodologies. With these dynamics in play, the APAC next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market presents promising opportunities for improved breast cancer management and outcomes across the region.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The APAC next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and funding activities.

Partnerships, alliances, and business expansions accounted for the maximum number of key developments in the APAC next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market, followed by regulatory and legal activities and mergers and acquisitions.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the APAC next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market analyzed and profiled in the study involve players that offer next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening products and services.

Moreover, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches and approvals, and funding scenarios will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



Research Methodology



1 Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 Cancer Type

1.3 Technology

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.5 Regulatory-Approved Products



2 Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market

2.1 Market Outlook

2.1.1 Product Definition

2.1.2 Definition by Technologies Involved

2.1.2.1 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

2.1.2.2 Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

2.1.2.3 Next-Generation Sequencing

2.1.2.4 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

2.1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion

2.1.4 Overview

2.1.4.1 Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2022-2032



3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Key Trends

3.1.1 Liquid Biopsy for Breast Cancer Diagnosis

3.1.2 Complete Automation of Next-Generation Techniques

3.2 Regulatory Framework

3.2.1 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

3.2.1.1 FDA Regulation

3.2.1.2 CMS Regulations (Reimbursement Scenario)

3.2.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

3.2.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

3.2.3.1 China

3.2.3.2 Japan

3.3 Regulatory-Approved Products

3.4 Clinical Trials

3.5 Breast Cancer Incidence Growth Rates (by Country)

3.6 Advantages and Limitations of Different Techniques

3.7 Pricing



4 Regions

4.1 Asia-Pacific

4.1.1 Key Findings

4.1.2 Market Dynamics

4.1.2.1 Impact Analysis

4.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.1.3.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market (by Country)

4.1.3.1.1 China

4.1.3.1.2 Japan

4.1.3.1.3 India

4.1.3.1.4 Australia

4.1.3.1.5 South Korea

4.1.3.1.6 Singapore

4.1.3.1.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking

5.1 Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Active Players Ecosystem

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.2 Role of BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. in the Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market

5.2.1.3 Financials

5.2.1.4 Recent Developments

5.2.1.5 Analyst Perception

