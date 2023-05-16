Asia-Pacific Next-generation Diagnostics Outlook Report 2023: Renewed Focus on Infectious Diseases Outside COVID-9, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, and Prenatal Care will Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Next-generation Diagnostics Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific next-generation diagnostics market's revenue is projected to decline by 5.0% in 2023, attributed to the reduced demand for COVID-19-related testing.

Rapid expansion in non-COVID molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing (POCT) will not be sufficient to drive the overall recovery of the region. As companies continue to focus on breakthrough innovation, diagnostic services must be revamped to meet reduced price points for low-resource settings.

The pandemic led to a greater focus on preventive diagnosis. Innovation in product development, a focus on care delivery and business models, and the need for more convenient sampling are leading to a paradigm shift to minimally invasive tests. Global IVD powerhouses remain at the vanguard of this transformation.

Prominent market participants are Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Sysmex Corporation, while regional IVD powerhouses are making a strategic shift to leverage the platform-as-a-service business model, implying momentum in secured and connected open development platforms to support rapid and standardized assay development.

Trends point toward a focus on infectious diseases outside COVID-19, molecular oncology, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, with an emerging focus on noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis Highlights

Study Highlights

Top Next-generation Diagnostics Industry Predictions - 2023

2 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Next-generation Diagnostics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3 Growth Environment

Segmentation

Growth Environment

4 Macroeconomic Factors

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights - 2023

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies' Predictions - 2023

Emerging Economies' Predictions - 2023

Regional Risks and Policy Direction - 2023

Supply Chain Disruptions - Impact Analysis

Innovation - Impact Analysis

Commercial Success - Impact Analysis

5 Revenue Trends

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

6 Top Predictions

Prediction 1 - Infectious Disease Testing will Largely Transition to POC Rapid Tests

Prediction 2 - Comprehensive POCT Solutions in Diabetes Care will Proliferate to Empower Fast Clinical Decision Making

Prediction 3 - A Spike in Population-sequencing Efforts Will Drive NGS Market Expansion

Prediction 4 - Demand for Cardiac Biomarker Testing in Hospitals will Drive Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Market Growth in China

7 Next-generation Diagnostics Segment Outlook

Market Snapshot - 2023

Market Snapshot - Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays

Market Snapshot - Molecular Diagnostics

Market Snapshot - POCT

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: POC Rapid Testing

Growth Opportunity 2: NIPT

Growth Opportunity 3: Comprehensive Cancer Genomic Profiling Services

9 Conclusions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

