Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Report 2023: Pharmaceutical Firms Becoming More Outsourcing-Oriented - Opportunity Forecasts to 2033

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.92% from $0.97 billion in 2022 to $4.04 billion by 2033 in the forecasted period of 2023-2033.

The Asia-Pacific nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market has witnessed several investments for the expansion of CDMO manufacturing units by the market players. The expansion is aimed at increasing the manufacturing capacity. To meet the growing demand for their services, CDMOs are expanding their manufacturing units and investing in new technologies. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

The increasing incidence of hereditary and chronic illnesses, improvements in nucleic acid production, a rise in regulatory approvals, and an expanding CDMO manufacturing infrastructure are all expected to contribute to the significant growth of the APAC nucleic acid therapies CDMO market in the years to come. With the increasing demand for nucleic acid therapeutics, CDMOs will be essential in enabling patients all around the world to access these cutting-edge treatments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Global Market Outlook

1.1.1 Market Overview

1.1.2 Product Definition

1.1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.4 Key Findings

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Key Trends

1.2.1.1 Significant Number of Collaborations among Market Players

1.2.1.2 Increasing Investment for Expansion of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Manufacturing Units

1.2.1.3 CDMOs Shifting their Business Strategy in Response to a Changing Environment

1.2.2 Opportunity Assessment

1.2.3 Preferred Techniques By CDMO

1.2.3.1 Preferred Techniques by CDMOs for Nucleic Acid Impurity Analysis

1.2.3.2 Preferred Techniques by CDMOs for Nucleic Acid Structural Analysis

1.2.3.3 Preferred Techniques by CDMOs for Nucleic Acid Purification

1.2.4 Factors Considered While Outsourcing To CDMO.

1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO

1.3.1 Pre-COVID-19 Phase

1.3.2 During COVID-19

1.3.3 Post-COVID-19 Phase

1.3.3.1 Impact on Demand and Supply

1.4 Current Nucleic Acid Therapeutic CDMOs Landscape

1.5 Significant Usage of Nucleic Acid in Therapeutics

1.6 Types of Nucleic Acid Synthesized for Therapeutics

1.6.1 Anti-Sense Oligonucleotides (ASOs) and DNA Aptamers

1.6.2 RNA Interference (RNAi) and Short Interfering RNAs (siRNAs)

1.6.3 MicroRNAs (miRNAs)

1.6.4 RNA Aptamers and RNA Decoys

1.6.5 Ribozymes

1.6.6 Circular RNAs

1.7 Business Dynamics

1.7.1 Impact Analysis

1.7.2 Business Drivers

1.7.2.1 Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Application to Treat Chronic and Genetic Diseases

1.7.2.2 Increasing FDA or European Medicines Agency (EMA) Approvals of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

1.7.2.3 Advancements in Manufacturing Units for Producing Nucleic Acid by CDMOs

1.7.3 Business Restraints

1.7.3.1 Substantial Variations in Nucleic Acid Leading to Complications in Therapeutic Classification

1.7.3.2 Lack of Expertise in Developing Nucleic Acid Therapeutic

1.7.4 Business Opportunities

1.7.4.1 Continued Research and Development Activities for Manufacturing Innovative Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Forcing Pharmaceutical Companies to Expand their Businesses.

1.7.4.2 Pharmaceutical Firms Becoming More Outsourcing-Oriented

2 Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Region)

2.1 Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market

2.1.1 Key Findings

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.2.1 Impact Analysis

2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.3.1 Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Chemical Synthesis Methods)

2.1.3.2 Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Country)

2.1.3.2.1 Japan

2.1.3.2.1.1 Japan Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Chemical Synthesis Methods)

2.1.3.2.2 China

2.1.3.2.3 India

2.1.3.2.4 Australia

2.1.3.2.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.1.2 New Offerings

3.1.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.1.4 Partnerships and Collaborations

3.1.1.5 Business Expansions

3.1.1.6 Regulatory and Legal Activities

3.1.2 Market Share Analysis

3.1.3 Visual Graphics of Key Companies

3.2 Company Profile

3.2.1 Asymchem Inc.

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.2 Role of Asymchem Inc. in the Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market

3.2.1.3 Financials

3.2.1.4 Recent Developments

3.2.1.5 Analyst Perspective

3.2.2 BioCina

3.2.3 CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

3.2.4 Kaneka Corporation

3.2.5 Nippon Shkubai Co., Ltd

3.2.6 Nitto Group

3.2.7 ST Pharm

