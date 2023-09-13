Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023-2029: China's SVOD Market Matures as India Experiences SVOD Shake-Up in Asia Pacific

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Sep, 2023, 20:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Asia Pacific OTT TV episodes and movie revenues will reach $49 billion in 2029; up from the $34 billion recorded in 2023. This comes despite China, the world's second largest market, maturing rapidly and India experiencing SVOD shake-up.

China will account for 39% of the region's total revenues by 2029, down from 47% in 2023 as other countries grow faster. China is reaching SVOD maturity, with a poor AVOD sector at present. India's SVOD sector was disrupted by Indian Premier League cricket converting to AVOD in 2023.

Asia Pacific's SVOD revenues overtook AVOD revenues in 2019. AVOD will recover, but revenues will remain lower than SVOD. SVOD and AVOD revenues will climb by $4 billion and $9 billion respectively between 2023 and 2029.

The big six US-based platforms will account for only 18% of the region's OTT revenues by 2029 - the lowest proportion for any region.

Principal Analyst, said: "Disney now appears less keen on expanding Hotstar to the region's developing markets as it is classified as "non-core". Warner Bros Discovery is yet to announce international plans for Max. Paramount's Asian rollout will be very limited."

Who should read this report?

Job Functions:

  • Corporate development
  • Strategy
  • Analyst
  • Researcher

Types of Companies:

  • Content owners
  • Broadcasters
  • SVOD platforms
  • AVOD platforms
  • Telcos
  • Pay TV operators
  • TV equipment manufacturers
  • Banks - Media analysts
  • Consultancies - media analysts
  • Satellite operators

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

168

Forecast Period

2023 - 2029

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$34 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029

$49 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.2 %

Regions Covered

Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:

Published in September 2023, this 168-page PDF and excel report provides extensive research for 22 territories. Covering movies and TV episodes, the report comes in two parts:

  • Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 100-page PDF document.
  • Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT. AVOD and FAST revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • Apple TV+
  • Disney+
  • Facebook/Instagram
  • HBO Max
  • Netflix
  • OSN
  • Paramount+
  • Shahid
  • StarzPlay
  • YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8l2bx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Sleeve Label Market Report 2023: Exploring Sustainability, Competition, and Growth

Global Cannabis Beverages Strategic Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Innovation and Safety Measures Drive Growth in Cannabis Beverage Production

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.