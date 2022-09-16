Asia Pacific Pay TV Market Report 2022-2027: Market to Add an Additional 26 Million Pay TV Subscriptions

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific pay TV sector is the most vibrant in the world, with subscriber numbers increasing by 26 million over the next five years. Pay TV penetration will stay at two-thirds of TV households.



China and India together will account for 81% of the region's 649 million pay TV subscribers by 2027. India will add 11 million pay TV subscribers between 2021 and 2027, but China will add "only" 5 million. OTT penetration will remain much higher in China than in India.



IPTV is the biggest pay TV winner across the region - adding 65 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 337 million. Much of this growth will happen in China [up by 44 million] as cable subs convert to OTT or IPTV and India [up by 16 million].



IPTV subscribers overtook cable TV ones across the region in 2021. Digital cable subscriptions will fall by 29 million between 2021 and 2027. China will lose 38 million digital cable subscribers.

This report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 80-page PDF document.

Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 46-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

