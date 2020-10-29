Asia Pacific Personal Care Wipes Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 4,135.6 Million by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Personal Care Wipes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type; Distribution Channel;and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific personal care wipes market was valued at US$ 2,489.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 4,135.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Based on product type, the Asia Pacific personal care wipes market has been segmented into baby, facial and cosmetic, hand and body, flushable and others. The baby wipes segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the hand and body wipes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing rate of childbirth, rising population of working women, coupled with modernization in healthcare practices, are the key factors propelling the demand for baby personal care wipes in Asia Pacific. The shift toward healthy lifestyle and rising focus toward sanitation and well-being of babies has further driven the demand for personal care wipes in Asia Pacific market.



Geographically, the Asia Pacific personal care wipes market has been segmented into the Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific countries. China held the largest share of the Asia Pacific personal care wipes market, followed by Japan and India. The growth of the personal care wipes market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising demand for personal care wipes among various end-users. Additionally, the demand for personal care products such as baby personal care wipes, hand and body wipes, and facial care wipes is increasing in developing countries due to rising concern of health and hygiene among the consumers. Moreover, surging demand for natural, chemical-free, and biodegradable personal care wipes is further projected to propel the demand for personal care wipes in the region. The region also has the presence of major personal care wipes manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, Johnson & Johnson, and Edgewell Personal Care.



The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the personal care wipes market due to shutting down of factories, obstacles in supply chains and a downturn in the world economy.



Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

Key Topics Covered:

