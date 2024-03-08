Asia-Pacific PNT Solution Market Forecast Report 2023-2033: Deployment of New Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Navigation Satellites Drives Market Growth

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Solution Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific position, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution (satellite) market is estimated to reach $1,410.5 million by 2033 from $466.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.71% during the forecast period 2023-2033. In recent times, significant advancements and growth have been observed in the market for position, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions. The surge in the usage of smartphones, wearable devices, and in-car navigation systems has spurred the need for accurate positioning and navigation capabilities.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing substantial growth in the Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solution market. This expansion is driven by the rapid adoption of smartphones, smart wearables, and vehicle navigation systems across various industries. The demand for precise location-based services, including GPS navigation, fleet management, and asset tracking, is propelling market growth.

Moreover, the increasing deployment of PNT solutions in sectors such as transportation, logistics, and defense further contribute to market growth. With advancements in satellite navigation technology and the emergence of new applications, the APAC PNT solution market is poised for continuous growth and innovation, offering lucrative opportunities for market players and driving technological advancements across the region.

Market Drivers

Growth of the Autonomous Vehicles Market

Deployment of New Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Navigation Satellites

Market Challenges

GPS Jamming and Spoofing Attacks

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of solutions available for deployment and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the APAC position, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution by component.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The APAC position, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as contract, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been contracts to strengthen their position in the APAC position, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the APAC position, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major APAC position, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution companies providing solutions, respectively. Moreover, a detailed market share analysis of the players operating in the APAC position, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

Navigation

Positioning

Precision Timing

Geo-Location

Segmentation by End User

Defense

Commercial

Government and Civil

Segmentation by Component

Satellite

Ground

Segmentation by Country (Satellite)

China

India

Japan

Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Solution Market: Overview

1.1.2 Current and Emerging Technological Trends

1.1.2.1 GPS Augmentation Systems

1.1.2.2 Growing Use of Multi- GNSS Dead-Reckoning and RTK

1.1.2.3 Rising Use of Cloud-Based PNT Services and Machine Learning

1.1.2.4 Quantum-Based PNT Technologies

1.1.2.5 5G Broadcast Technology for Resilient Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Systems

1.1.3 On-Going and Upcoming Programs

1.1.3.1 Korean Positioning System (KPS)

1.1.3.1.1 Need for International Assistance in Meeting the Requirements of the KPS Project

1.1.3.2 Navigation Innovation and Support Program (NavISP)

1.1.3.3 Southern Positioning Augmentation Network (SouthPAN)

1.1.3.4 Robust Optical Clock Network (ROCkN)

1.1.3.5 Blackjack Program

1.1.3.6 URANO

1.1.3.7 Military GPS User Equipment Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface Program

1.1.3.8 H2020 Program

1.1.4 Start-Up and Investment Landscape

1.1.5 Growth of Satellite Constellations: A Growth Factor for Satellite-based PNT Services

1.1.6 Growth of Ground-as-a-Service: A Growth Factor for PNT Solution Market

1.1.7 Use-cases for Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Solution

1.1.7.1 Terrestrial Radio Frequency (RF) Network

1.1.7.2 Optical Position, Navigation, and Timing (OPNT)

1.1.7.3 Terrestrial vs. Space-Based PNT Solution

1.1.8 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growth of the Autonomous Vehicles Market

1.2.1.2 Deployment of New Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Navigation Satellites

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 GPS Jamming and Spoofing Attacks

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Emergence of Terrestrial-Based PNT Solutions



2 Region

2.1 Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Solution Market (by Region)

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.5 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.2.5.1 China

2.2.5.2 India

2.2.5.3 Japan

2.2.5.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Market Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1y5ne

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets