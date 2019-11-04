Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Coatings Report 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC PU Coatings 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This volume provides information on the production of PU coatings and the related consumption of the principal PU raw materials, with estimates for 2018 and forecasts for 2023.

All the volumes quoted in this report related to tonnes of finished product and tonnes of raw material consumed unless otherwise stated. The forecasts included in this report are based on industry comments and economic indicators. It can be difficult to present a summary of forecasts for all the various types of polyurethane materials because of the many different factors

The production of polyurethane coatings and related raw material demand is broken down as follows:

Architectural Coatings

Automotive OEM Coatings

Automotive Refinishes

Commercial Vehicle Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Maintenance Coatings

Marine Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Roof, Tank & Deck Coatings

Textile & Leather Coatings

Wood/Furniture Coatings

Other

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction Coatings

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations

1.4 End-Use Market Definitions

2. Coatings Product Description

2.1 Product Description

3. Key Market Players

3.1 Major Producers of PU Coatings

3.1.1 Major Producers of PU Coatings - Continued

4. Total APAC Coatings

4.1 Coatings Trends - APAC

4.2 Growth in Production of Coatings

4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - East Asia

4.4 PU Production by Type & Country - SEA and Oceania

4.5 PU Production by Type and Country - South Asia

4.6 Coatings Raw Material Consumption

4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6jfzn

