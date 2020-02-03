Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Systems Houses Directory 2020: Market & Technical Background, Major Manufacturers, System House Profiles by Country

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a fully updated and redesigned edition of the popular regional directory of polyurethane systems houses in the Asia-Pacific. This complements the ongoing research into the global polyurethanes industry.



These reports provide a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses in Asia-Pacific - approximately 126 companies across Asia-Pacific - with their full contact details, systems types, product ranges, production capacity, etc. They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.



Information provided for each systems house (where available):

Contact Details

Company Profile

Ownership

Number of Employees

Annual Turnover

Systems Applications/Types

Trade Names

System Production Capacity

Distribution Network

Contact Names

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 End-use Markets

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Units of Volume

1.5 Definition of a Systems House

1.6 Units of Value

2. Market and Technical Background

2.1 Technical Background

2.2 Market Background

3. Major Manufacturers of Polyurethane Systems

3.1 BASF Polyurethanes

3.2 Covestro AG

3.3 Dainippon Ink & Chemicals

3.4 The Dow Chemical Company

3.5 Huntsman Polyurethanes

3.6 MCNs

4. System House Profiles by Country

4.1 Australia

4.1.1 Era Polymers

4.1.2 Pacific Urethanes

4.2 China

4.2.1 Baoding Changjiang

4.2.2 Baoding Guangming

4.2.3 Beijing Htn Pipeline

4.2.4 Beijing Sikerui

4.2.5 CPMC China

4.2.6 Chang Tai Chemical

4.2.7 Changshu G Sun

4.2.8 Dacheng Guang'an

4.2.9 Dacheng Xinxing Weiye

4.2.10 Dongguan Baojian

4.2.11 Dongju Waterproofing

4.2.12 Foshan Gaoming Yecheng

4.2.13 Foshan Sanshui Lianmei

4.2.14 Fujian Yuanfa Resin

4.2.15 Guangzhou Baier

4.2.16 Guangzhou Dongsung

4.2.17 Guangzhou Lidye

4.2.18 Guangzhou Long Tang

4.2.19 Headway

4.2.20 Hebei Haifeng

4.2.21 Hefei Anli

4.2.22 Hongbaoli Group

4.2.23 Hongdeli Resin

4.2.24 Huada Chemical

4.2.25 Huafon Group

4.2.26 Ilsan Polyurethane

4.2.27 Jiangyin Yobo

4.2.28 Jingjiang Special Adhesives

4.2.29 Jinjiang Huafu

4.2.30 KPX Chemical China

4.2.31 Langfang Huayu

4.2.32 Lanzhou Vacuum Equipment

4.2.33 Nan Ya Plastics

4.2.34 Ningbo Jiangdong

4.2.35 Panyu Quansheng Resin

4.2.36 Putian New Mingbao

4.2.37 Qingdao New Yutian

4.2.38 Qingyuan Panyi

4.2.39 SWD New Material

4.2.40 Sanhuang Resin

4.2.41 Shandong Inov Polyurethane

4.2.42 Shanghai Huide

4.2.43 Shaoxing Yuan Ming

4.2.44 Wanhua Group

4.2.45 Wenzhou Dengda

4.2.46 Wenzhou Dongtai

4.2.47 Wenzhou Jinlai

4.2.48 Wuxi Double Elephant

4.2.49 Zhejiang Dabang Polyurethane

4.2.50 Zhejiang Hengfeng

4.2.51 Zhejiang Hexin

4.2.52 Zhejiang Minfeng

4.2.53 Zhongju New Material

4.3 India

4.3.1 Annu Industries

4.3.2 Expanded Polymer Systems

4.3.3 IVP

4.3.4 Industrial Foams (P)

4.3.5 Maitreya Polymers

4.3.6 Manali Petrochemicals (Mpl)

4.3.7 Polytek Urethane

4.3.8 Royal Industries

4.3.9 Shakun Industries

4.3.10 VCM Polyurethanes

4.4 Indonesia

4.4.1 Pt Ark

4.4.2 Pt Jamk

4.4.3 Sutindochem

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Adeka Corporation

4.5.2 AGC Polymer Material

4.5.3 BASF Inoac

4.5.4 DU/c Covestro Polymer

4.5.5 DKS

4.5.6 Dainichiseika

4.5.7 Nihon Puftem

4.5.8 Nippon Aqua

4.5.9 Sanyo Chemical

4.5.10 Sanyu Rec

4.5.11 Sekisui Soflan Wiz

4.5.12 Tosoh Corporation

4.6 Malaysia

4.6.1 Growchem Sdn Bhd

4.6.2 Maskimi Polyol

4.6.3 Oriken Polyurethanes Sdn Bhd

4.6.4 PPTM

4.7 Pakistan

4.7.1 ATS Synthetic Pvt

4.7.2 ICI Pakistan

4.8 Singapore

4.8.1 APU

4.8.2 Coim Asia Pacific

4.9 South Korea

4.9.1 AP Tech

4.9.2 Daedong Urethane

4.9.3 Dongah Chemical

4.9.4 Dongsung Chemical

4.9.5 Dongsung Finetec

4.9.6 Duksung Chemical

4.9.7 Han One Fine Chemical

4.9.8 KPX Chemical Korea

4.9.9 Kangnam Chemical

4.9.10 Kolon Industries

4.9.11 Kukdo Chemical

4.9.12 Nanux Chemical

4.9.13 Piusys

4.9.14 Sake

4.9.15 Sambu Fine Chemical

4.9.16 Samsung Polymer

4.9.17 Songwon Industrial Group

4.9.18 Union Chemicals

4.9.19 Woojo Hightech

4.10 Taiwan

4.10.1 CPMC Taiwan

4.10.2 Croslene Chemical Industries

4.10.3 Evermore Chemical Industry

4.10.4 Lidye Chemical

4.10.5 Nanpao Resin Chemicals

4.10.6 Praise Victor Industrial

4.10.7 San Fang Chemical Industry

4.10.8 Shuangbang Industries

4.10.9 Sunko Ink

4.10.10 Tai Chin Chemical Industry

4.10.11 U-Best Innovative Technology

4.10.12 Zand Shin Polymer

4.11 Thailand

4.11.1 IRPC Polyol

4.11.2 Siam Chemical Industry

