Asia Pacific Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Markets Report 2022-2026: Fintech Companies in Emerging Markets Attracted Significant Investments to Expand their Portfolios and Foray into New Markets

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific prepaid card market (value terms) in increased at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.0%, increasing from US$598.83 billion in 2022 to reach US$940.98 billion by 2026.

In 2021, the demand for prepaid cards increased significantly in the Asia-Pacific region. Fintech companies in emerging markets attracted significant investments to expand their product portfolios and foray into new markets.

The region's key digital wallets gained substantial market share in the last four to six quarters primarily due to rising adoption and technological advancements.

Moreover, with the strong growth of the e-commerce market in this region and the demand for cashless payment methods, the publisher expects the prepaid card segment to benefit significantly.



Digital wallets are building partnerships to launch prepaid cards in the Indian market



With higher demand for digital payments across online and brick-and-mortar stores in the country, digital wallet providers are launching innovative prepaid card solutions in order to capture more market share.

, Indian digital wallet company, Mobikwik, has collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of (NPCI) and Axis Bank for the introduction of MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card. This prepaid card, together with the wallet, will provide the customers' access to more than 40 million merchants across many countries, including MobiKwik merchant network.

The prepaid cards will reflect up to ?2 lakh (~US$2,690) balance from the wallet balance.

balance from the wallet balance. The customers of prepaid card users will get a ?30,000 credit (~US$400) in their wallet as they will automatically qualify for MobiKwik Zip, which is the buy now pay later product of the digital wallet.

Central Bank of China introduced digital yuan wallet app



China will continue the digitization process through the release of the wallet app.

, The People's Bank of (PBOC) launched a digital yuan wallet app on various app stores. The app will help the bank to carry out trials of digital wallets, exchanges, and circulation services through digital currency.

Moreover, the app was developed by PBOC's Digital Currency Institute, which also developed the national digital currency.

Global technology providers are launching crypto linked prepaid cards to expand their market in China



In China, demand for crypto-based prepaid cards increased many folds in the last four quarters. With rising market attractiveness, global technology providers are launching crypto-based prepaid cards solutions to attract consumers in China.

, Mastercard, has partnered with -based crypto finance firm Amber Group to launch cryptocurrency-linked prepaid cards for both individuals and businesses. The partnership will help the users to convert Bitcoin and other digital currencies into fiat currency.

Moreover, the cardholders can use these prepaid cards to make transactions in online platforms as well as physical retail outlets with merchants wherever Mastercard payments are accepted.

Japanese prepaid card companies integrate with mobile wallet companies to attract more consumers



With the younger generation getting attracted towards digital payments, the Japanese prepaid companies are plunging into partnerships with mobile wallet companies to increase acceptability among consumers, thereby increasing the customer base in the country.

, Japanese prepaid cards WAON and nanaco launched Apple Pay in these prepaid cards to integrate e-Money systems into the fold. Initially, these prepaid cards were used by Google Pay users, but from this partnership, Aeon's WAON and Seven & i Holdings' nanaco is now available to iPhone and Apple Watch users also. Moreover, the company will allow users to directly transfer plastic cards to wallets in iOS 15, a feature available specific to this platform. This is helpful for those who prefer recharging with cash instead of wallet-stored credit card. Also, WAON and nanaco will allow adding new cards directly to the wallet, and this can be done without the creation of an account.

The Japanese WAON card users get a facility of the "e-Money" option in the Wallet app. The addition of the card will provide the users' facilities such as viewing of the transaction history, auto-recharging provision of cards, earning double card points, etc.

Scope



Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Companies Mentioned

Shufersal Ltd

Super-Pharm ( Israel ) Ltd

) Ltd Rami Levi Shivuk Hashikma

Yeynot Bitan Ltd

Hamashbir 365 Holdings Ltd

Dor Alon Israel Ltd

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Pick 'n' Pay Stores Ltd

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Woolworths Holdings Ltd ( South Africa )

) BIM Birlesik Magazacilik AS

Migros Tic AS

LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizemetleri Tic AS

Koc Holding AS

Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS

Carrefour SA

A101 Yeni Magazacilik AS

Yildiz Holding AS

Consumer Co-operative Union (CCU)

Landmark Group

Emke Group

Damas International Ltd

T Choithram & Sons

Sharaf DG LLC

Savola Group

Saudi Co For Hardware (SACO)

Jarir Marketing Co

United Electronics Co

Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil SA

