Asia Pacific Prepaid Card Intelligence Report 2013-2018 & 2022

Report Description

This is a bundled offering combining 10 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. It provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Highlights

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2013-2022. These include gift, business & administrative expense, payroll, meal, employee/partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2013-2022. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee/partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through the author's proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories- travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Key Topics Covered:



Table of Contents given below is for one country. All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables.



1 About this Report



2 China Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 China Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022



4 China Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013 - 2022



5 China Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 China Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 China Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



8 China General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



9 China Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



10 China Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



11 China Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



12 China Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



13 China Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



14 China Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



15 China Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



16 China Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021



17 China Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



18 China Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



19 China Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



20 China Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



21 China Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



22 China Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4xm4pn/asia_pacific?w=5



