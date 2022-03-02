Asia-Pacific Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution Market Report 2022: Sophistication of Threat Landscape and the Increasing Explosion of Identities Drive the Future Growth Potential

Dublin, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall Asia-Pacific market for PAM solutions will be worth $920.6 million by 2025.

This study assesses the Asia-Pacific Privileged Access Management (PAM) Market from 2020 to 2025.



PAM refers to technologies/solutions that help secure, control, manage, and monitor privileged access to critical assets to mitigate risks and maintain productivity. A PAM solution typically falls into two categories: Privileged Password & Session Management (PPSM) tools and Authorization/Delegation Management (ADM) tools that detect and manage security risks caused by privileged users.



Although the pandemic harmed the overall economy, the spending sentiment pertaining to cybersecurity solutions remained high. On the one hand, the management of privileged accounts has shifted from being mainly used to prevent potential insider threats to a broader meaning of prevention.

On the other hand, governments are enforcing stringent requirements for compliance, which will drive the demand- from government, BFSI, service providers, and other critical infrastructure providers - for solutions that not only protect the organization, its critical infrastructure, and its users but also ensure compliance with data security regulations.



The countries covered in this study are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan, and South Korea. A section on China is provided separately, as it is the APAC leader with a strong double-digit growth.



Owing to the fragmented nature of the market, there is a high degree of difference. Many Asia-Pacific countries have local PAM vendors with specific awareness and market share.

Companies mentioned in the competitive landscape are BeyondTrust, Broadcom, CyberArk, DBAPPSecurity, QIZHI, QiAnXin, NSFOCUS, ThycoticCentrify, NRI SecureTechnologies, NTT TechnoCross, AsiaInfo, ARCON, SBR-info, PLDSEC, Venustech, and others are covered in the competitive landscape.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Privileged Access Management (PAM) Industry

(APAC) Privileged Access Management (PAM) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, PAM, APAC

Scope of Analysis

Definitions

Customer Segmentation

Product Segmentation

Geographic Coverage

Research Methodology

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment, APAC

Revenue Share Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share Analysis by Top Participant

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, China

Key Growth Metrics for China

Revenue Forecast for China

Revenue Forecast by Product for China

Revenue Forecast Analysis for China

4. Vendor Analysis, APAC

BeyondTrust

Broadcom

CyberArk

ManageEngine

MasterSAM

NRI SecureTechnologies, Ltd.

NSFOCUS

NTT TechnoCross

One Identity

QI-ANXIN GROUP

Qizhi Technology

SecureKI

Venustech

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - PAM for Secure Cloud and OT Environments

Growth Opportunity 2 - Centralized PAM Management for On-premises, Hybrid, or Multi-cloud Environments

Growth Opportunity 3 - Integration of PAM with Other Security Technologies for a More Holistic Security Strategy

6. Next Steps

