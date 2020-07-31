Asia-Pacific Push to Talk Market to 2027 and the Impact of COVID-19
Jul 31, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Push to Talk Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component; Enterprise Size; Network Type; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The push to talk market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 5,552.9 million in 2019 to US$ 14,726.5 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% from 2020 to 2027.
The APAC region includes several developing economies that are experiencing a noteworthy growth in their construction, manufacturing, travel, and logistics industries. The rise in growth of these industries has resulted in increased demand for enhanced enterprise mobility, thus raising the demand for push to talk products.
The hardware segment led the push to talk market based on component in 2018/2019. The hardware segment includes devices that are specifically used to facilitate push to talk communications in industries such as government, defense, energy and power, manufacturing and construction, and travel and hospitality. The growing technological advancements and introduction of the devices with additional features are boosting the deployment of these devices in various industries.
Companies specializing in the Asia-Pacific Push to talk market are AT&T, Qualcomm Incorporated, Sprint Corporation, Motorola Solutions, and Tait Communications are among a few players operating in the Asia-Pacific push to talk market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Push to Talk Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions
5. Push to Talk Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Rise in Adoption of Push to Talk Devices for Enterprise Mobility Management
5.1.2 Usage of Push to Talk for Wide Geographical Reach
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Key Challenges Regarding Interoperability Issue
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increase in New Development in Industries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Adoption of Push to Talk App by Vendor
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Push to Talk Market - Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
6.1 Push to talk Market Overview
6.2 Push to Talk Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 Push to Talk Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Hardware
7.4 Software
7.5 Services
8. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size
8.1 Overview
8.2 Push to Talk Market, By Enterprise Size (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Large Enterprise
8.4 SMEs
9. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Network Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Push to Talk Market, By Network Type (2019 and 2027)
9.3 Land Mobile Radio
9.4 Cellular
10. Push to Talk Market - By End-user
10.1 Overview
10.2 Push to Talk Market, by End-user (2019 and 2027)
10.3 Government & Defense
10.4 Logistics & Transportation
10.5 Travel & Hospitality
10.6 Energy & Utilities
10.7 Manufacturing
10.8 Construction
10.9 Other End-users
11. Asia-Pacific Push to Talk Market - Country Analysis
12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia-Pacific Push to Talk Market
12.1 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiatives
13.3 New Product Developments
13.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
14. Company Profiles
14.1 AT&T Inc.
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Qualcomm Incorporated
14.3 Verizon Communications, Inc.
14.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation
14.5 Sprint Corporation
14.6 Telstra Corporation Limited
14.7 Motorola Solutions Inc.
14.8 Tait Communications
14.9 Iridium Communications Inc.
14.10 BCE Inc.
