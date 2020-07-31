Asia-Pacific Push to Talk Market to 2027 and the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Push to Talk Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component; Enterprise Size; Network Type; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The push to talk market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 5,552.9 million in 2019 to US$ 14,726.5 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% from 2020 to 2027.



The APAC region includes several developing economies that are experiencing a noteworthy growth in their construction, manufacturing, travel, and logistics industries. The rise in growth of these industries has resulted in increased demand for enhanced enterprise mobility, thus raising the demand for push to talk products.



The hardware segment led the push to talk market based on component in 2018/2019. The hardware segment includes devices that are specifically used to facilitate push to talk communications in industries such as government, defense, energy and power, manufacturing and construction, and travel and hospitality. The growing technological advancements and introduction of the devices with additional features are boosting the deployment of these devices in various industries.



Companies specializing in the Asia-Pacific Push to talk market are AT&T, Qualcomm Incorporated, Sprint Corporation, Motorola Solutions, and Tait Communications are among a few players operating in the Asia-Pacific push to talk market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Push to Talk Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Push to Talk Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Adoption of Push to Talk Devices for Enterprise Mobility Management

5.1.2 Usage of Push to Talk for Wide Geographical Reach

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Key Challenges Regarding Interoperability Issue

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increase in New Development in Industries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Adoption of Push to Talk App by Vendor

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Push to Talk Market - Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

6.1 Push to talk Market Overview

6.2 Push to Talk Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



7. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Push to Talk Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Hardware

7.4 Software

7.5 Services



8. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Push to Talk Market, By Enterprise Size (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Large Enterprise

8.4 SMEs



9. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Network Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Push to Talk Market, By Network Type (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Land Mobile Radio

9.4 Cellular



10. Push to Talk Market - By End-user

10.1 Overview

10.2 Push to Talk Market, by End-user (2019 and 2027)

10.3 Government & Defense

10.4 Logistics & Transportation

10.5 Travel & Hospitality

10.6 Energy & Utilities

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Construction

10.9 Other End-users



11. Asia-Pacific Push to Talk Market - Country Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia-Pacific Push to Talk Market

12.1 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiatives

13.3 New Product Developments

13.4 Mergers and Acquisitions



14. Company Profiles

14.1 AT&T Inc.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Qualcomm Incorporated

14.3 Verizon Communications, Inc.

14.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation

14.5 Sprint Corporation

14.6 Telstra Corporation Limited

14.7 Motorola Solutions Inc.

14.8 Tait Communications

14.9 Iridium Communications Inc.

14.10 BCE Inc.



