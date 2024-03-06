Asia-Pacific Rare Disease Genetic Testing Research Report 2024: A $2.4 Billion Market by 2033 Featuring 3billion, Konica Minolta, BGI Group, and Strand Life Science

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Asia-Pacific rare disease genetic testing market was valued at $0.58 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $2.40 billion by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 15.25% during the forecast period 2023-2033

Advanced technologies like whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and whole-exome sequencing (WES) analyze an individual's entire genetic code (genome) or specific protein-coding regions (exome), respectively. They aid in detecting genetic variations, mutations, or abnormalities linked to rare diseases.



Market Introduction



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) rare disease genetic testing market is witnessing notable growth driven by various factors. Increased awareness, advancements in genetic testing technologies, and rising healthcare expenditure contribute to market expansion. Moreover, the region's large population base and diverse genetic profiles present significant opportunities for genetic testing providers. Government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to genetic testing services further propel market growth.

Additionally, collaborations between healthcare organizations, research institutions, and industry players facilitate the development and adoption of innovative genetic testing solutions tailored to the region's specific needs. With a growing focus on precision medicine and personalized healthcare, the APAC rare disease genetic testing market is poised for continued expansion and innovation in the foreseeable future.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The APAC rare disease genetic testing market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as disease type, technology, and country. This can help readers understand which segments account for the largest share and which are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: The APAC rare disease genetic testing market has numerous established players paving their way into providing tests, panels, and assays in the market. Key players in the global rare disease genetic testing market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players offering various disease-specific panels and multiplex instruments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific rare disease genetic testing market?

rare disease genetic testing market? What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in the Asia-Pacific rare disease genetic testing market?

rare disease genetic testing market? How is each segment of the rare disease genetic testing market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what revenue is expected to be generated by each of these segments by the end of 2033?

What is the market segmentation by technology? How are the technology types ranked in the rare disease genetic testing market?

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

3billion, Inc.

Konica Minolta (Ambry Genetics, Inc.)

BGI Group

Strand Life Science Pvt Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.2.1 Inclusion Criteria

1.1.2.2 Exclusion Criteria

1.1.3 Market Overview

1.1.3.1 Market Footprint

1.1.3.2 Market Size and Future Growth Potential

1.1.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Market

1.1.4.1 Impact on Research and Clinical Operations

1.1.4.2 COVID-19 Impact: Current Scenario of the Market

1.2 Industry Analysis

1.2.1 Regulatory Framework

1.2.1.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.2.1.1.1 Japan

1.2.1.1.2 China

1.2.1.1.3 India

1.2.1.1.4 Taiwan

1.2.2 Patent Analysis

1.2.2.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.2.2.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.2.3 Funding Scenario

1.3 Market Dynamics

1.3.1 Overview

1.3.2 Market Drivers

1.3.2.1 Rapid Technological Advancements in Rare Disease Diagnosis

1.3.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders and Congenital Disorders

1.3.2.3 Growing Recognition and Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention of Rare Diseases in Pediatric Populations

1.3.3 Market Challenges

1.3.3.1 Lack of Consolidation of Information Leading to Difficulty in Diagnosis

1.3.3.2 Significant Capital Requirement for Research and Development Hindering Global Expansion Efforts

1.3.4 Market Opportunities

1.3.4.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Putting an End to the Rare Disease Genetic Testing Odysseys

1.3.4.2 AI-Based Diagnostic Tools Diagnosing Rare Diseases by Identifying Potential Diagnoses

1.3.4.3 Transitioning toward Increased Genetics Coverage in Reimbursement Policies



2 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market (by Region)

2.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.1.1 Impact Analysis

2.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market (by Disease Type)

2.1.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market (by Technology)

2.1.2.3 Asia-Pacific Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market (by Country)

2.1.2.3.1 Japan

2.1.2.3.2 China

2.1.2.3.3 Australia

2.1.2.3.4 South Korea

2.1.2.3.5 India

2.1.2.3.6 Singapore

2.1.2.3.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Company Profiles

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 3billion, Inc.

3.1.1.1 Company Overview

3.1.1.2 Role of 3billion, Inc. in the Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market

3.1.1.3 Recent Developments

3.1.1.4 Analyst Perspective

3.1.2 Konica Minolta (Ambry Genetics, Inc.)

3.1.3 BGI Group

3.1.4 Strand Life Science Pvt Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppwpbp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research and Markets