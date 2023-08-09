Asia-Pacific Real-time Payment Markets, 2023-2027 - Future-proofing Financial Transactions

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Real-time Payment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service delves into the dynamic realm of real-time payment (RTP) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. With a keen focus on understanding customer needs and market trends, the study provides an insightful country-wise analysis of relevant developments.

An extensive list of market participants offering RTP services and solutions is presented, along with comprehensive company profiles and a detailed market overview. By analyzing the driving and restraining factors, the study uncovers growth opportunities for payment providers, technology companies, financial service providers, and retailers.

RTP or fast-payment systems involve payment transactions that are initiated and processed in near real-time or within minutes. Unlike traditional payment systems that take several business days to clear, RTPs allow for instant settlement, enabling faster and more convenient transactions between individuals or corporates.



The rapid adoption of digital payments in APAC because of the COVID-19 pandemic unearthed gaps in payment experiences that regional central banks now want to shrink with RTP systems. The industry underwent a digital transformation in 2021, with central banks across countries developing national RTP systems, pushing innovation in the payment sector, and creating frameworks to accelerate the development of payment interoperability in domestic and cross-border transactions.

The increased use of smartphones and deployments in support of mobile initiatives over 4G and 5G networks have enabled customers and merchants to accept and make RTPs through their mobile devices, driving RTP transaction growth.



The study includes a non-exhaustive list of market participants that provide RTP services and solutions. A market overview and key company profiles have also been included. The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for payment providers, technology companies, financial service providers, and retailers to leverage.

With the base year set as 2022 and the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2027, this research service acts as a valuable guide for industry players seeking to capitalize on the evolving landscape of real-time payments in the APAC region.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Real-time Payment (RTP) Industry

(APAC) Real-time Payment (RTP) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Payment Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Key Countries Analysis

Key Developments - Australia

Customer and Merchant Ecosystem Analysis - Australia

Key Company Profile: POLi Payments - Australia

Key Developments - China

Customer and Merchant Ecosystem Analysis - China

Key Company Profile: UnionPay - China

Key Developments - India

Customer and Merchant Ecosystem Analysis - India

Key Company Profile: Paytm - India

Key Developments - Indonesia )

) Customer and Merchant Ecosystem Analysis - Indonesia

Key Company Profile: GoPay - Indonesia

Key Developments - Japan

Customer and Merchant Ecosystem Analysis - Japan

Key Company Profile: PayPay - Japan

Key Developments - South Korea

Customer and Merchant Ecosystem Analysis - South Korea

Key Company Profile: PAYCO - South Korea

Key Developments - Malaysia

Customer and Merchant Ecosystem Analysis - Malaysia

Key Company Profile: Touch 'n Go - Malaysia

Key Developments - Philippines

Customer and Merchant Ecosystem Analysis - Philippines

Key Company Profile: GCash - Philippines

Key Developments - Singapore

Customer and Merchant Ecosystem Analysis - Singapore

Key Company Profile: Singtel Dash - Singapore

Key Developments - Thailand

Customer and Merchant Ecosystem Analysis - Thailand

Key Company Profile: TrueMoney - Thailand

Key Developments - Vietnam

Customer and Merchant Ecosystem Analysis - Vietnam

Key Company Profile: MoMo - Vietnam

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: P2B

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: P2P

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: B2B

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Open Banking

Growth Opportunity 2: Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions

Management Solutions Growth Opportunity 3: Mobile POS

8. The Last Word

