Asia-Pacific Real-Time Payment Monetization Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring EML Payment, FIS, Ingenico, NIUM, and Rapyd

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Real-Time Payment Monetization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes the factors that drive and restrain growth and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for payment providers, technology companies, independent software vendors, financial service providers, and retailers to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

The expansion of embedded payment to new domains and process automation are great opportunities for growth in the Asia-Pacific Real-Time Payment (RTP) Monetization market. Technology advances in online payment and the development of cloud and API-based solutions are transforming the industry and its processing workflows.

As a result, businesses will transform to offer payment capability in their portfolio during the next few years. Fundamentally, embedded payments will result in better experiences and retention, opening new opportunities. Additionally, cloud and API-based solutions drive innovation that can improve processing time and simplify payments system integration and interoperability.

This study will help providers and market participants understand the growth opportunities in the RTP system for various application enablers. The research covers use cases of the potential benefits of leveraging RTP solutions to support new payment service innovation in omnichannel and omni-commerce spaces and includes a non-exhaustive list of market participants that provide RTP monetization services, and key company profiles have also been included.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Real-time Payment Monetization Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Real-time Payment Monetization Application Enablers

Payment, Messaging, and Transaction Flow

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Payment Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Peer to Business

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Peer to Peer

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Business-to-Business

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

6. Key Companies to Watch

Key Company Profile - EML Payment, Australia

Key Company Profile - Ingenico, Global Market

Key Company Profile - FIS, Global Market

Key Company Profile - NIUM, Global Market

Key Company Profile - Rapyd, Global Market

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Auxiliary Service Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 2: Payment Data Platforms Enabling Real-Time Data Access for Enhanced Decision-Making

Growth Opportunity 3: Stand-alone and Value-added Services

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

EML Payment

FIS

Ingenico

NIUM

Rapyd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/279tch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets