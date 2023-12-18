Asia-Pacific Real-Time Payment Monetization Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring EML Payment, FIS, Ingenico, NIUM, and Rapyd

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Dec, 2023, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Real-Time Payment Monetization" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes the factors that drive and restrain growth and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for payment providers, technology companies, independent software vendors, financial service providers, and retailers to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

The expansion of embedded payment to new domains and process automation are great opportunities for growth in the Asia-Pacific Real-Time Payment (RTP) Monetization market. Technology advances in online payment and the development of cloud and API-based solutions are transforming the industry and its processing workflows.

As a result, businesses will transform to offer payment capability in their portfolio during the next few years. Fundamentally, embedded payments will result in better experiences and retention, opening new opportunities. Additionally, cloud and API-based solutions drive innovation that can improve processing time and simplify payments system integration and interoperability.

This study will help providers and market participants understand the growth opportunities in the RTP system for various application enablers. The research covers use cases of the potential benefits of leveraging RTP solutions to support new payment service innovation in omnichannel and omni-commerce spaces and includes a non-exhaustive list of market participants that provide RTP monetization services, and key company profiles have also been included.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Real-time Payment Monetization Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Real-time Payment Monetization Application Enablers
  • Payment, Messaging, and Transaction Flow
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Payment Type
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Peer to Business

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Peer to Peer

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Business-to-Business

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis

6. Key Companies to Watch

  • Key Company Profile - EML Payment, Australia
  • Key Company Profile - Ingenico, Global Market
  • Key Company Profile - FIS, Global Market
  • Key Company Profile - NIUM, Global Market
  • Key Company Profile - Rapyd, Global Market

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Auxiliary Service Opportunities
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Payment Data Platforms Enabling Real-Time Data Access for Enhanced Decision-Making
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Stand-alone and Value-added Services

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • EML Payment
  • FIS
  • Ingenico
  • NIUM
  • Rapyd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/279tch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight Report 2023-2028: A New Frontier in Oncology - CLDN18.2 Show Great Promise

Global Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight Report 2023-2028: A New Frontier in Oncology - CLDN18.2 Show Great Promise

The "Global Claudin 18.2 Targeted Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Shared Mobility Infrastructure Evolution in Top 20 Smart Cities: Tracking Investments, Technologies, Solution Implementation Status, and Future Trends Worldwide

Shared Mobility Infrastructure Evolution in Top 20 Smart Cities: Tracking Investments, Technologies, Solution Implementation Status, and Future Trends Worldwide

The "Evolution of Shared Mobility Infrastructure in Top 20 Smart Cities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. A comprehensive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.