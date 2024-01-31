Asia-Pacific Recyclable Thermoset Market Report 2022-2031 - Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Bio-Based Renewable Materials

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Recyclable Thermoset Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific recyclable thermoset market (excluding China) is projected to reach $176.9 million by 2031 from $97.6 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period 2022-2031. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the recyclable thermoset market in Asia Pacific will expand rapidly. This is because thermoset recycling technologies are becoming more widely used and there is a growing demand for recycled thermoset materials. The introduction of laws encouraging plastic recycling in different nations is also anticipated to propel the market.



The APAC recyclable thermoset market is expected to rise significantly in the upcoming years because of the growing demand for environmentally friendly substitutes for conventional plastics, improvements in recycling technology, and favorable regulatory environments. Recyclable thermosets are expected to become increasingly popular as environmental concerns grow and people seek eco-friendly products, opening the door to a more sustainable future.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Application: Key segments include Automotive, Energy and Power, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and others, with each sector actively seeking the adoption of recyclable thermosets to minimize environmental footprint.

By Resin Type: The market is categorized into Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), Epoxy, Phenol Formaldehyde (Phenolic Resin), Polyurethane, and other resins, diversifying the potential usage across multiple applications.

The market is categorized into Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), Epoxy, Phenol Formaldehyde (Phenolic Resin), Polyurethane, and other resins, diversifying the potential usage across multiple applications. By Technology: This submarket is segmented into Mechanical Recycling, Chemical Recycling, and Energy Recovery (Thermal), offering multiple avenues for recycling and reusing thermosetting materials.

By Country: The report breaks down the Asia-Pacific market into individual country analysis for Japan , South Korea , India , and the Rest-of- Asia Pacific , offering detailed insights into localized trends and opportunities.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Key players in the Asia-Pacific recyclable thermoset market analyzed and profiled in the study involve recyclable thermoset providers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Asia-Pacific recyclable thermoset market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Aditya Birla Chemicals

EcoActiv Pty Ltd

The Asia-Pacific Recyclable Thermoset Market: Drivers and Challenges



The Asia-Pacific region is known for its relatively low labor costs. Furthermore, strong government support creates more opportunities and attractive locations for investments in the region. Many multinational corporations in automotive, electrical and electronics, and construction, amongst other sectors, have set up facilities in the region to take advantage of the business-friendly environment in the region.



Asia-Pacific region lacks research and development due to the shortage of skilled labor and scarcity of proper investments. The region has an uneven distribution of recyclable thermoset manufacturing technologies.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are some of the major factors and trends that are driving the Asia-Pacific recyclable thermoset market?

recyclable thermoset market? What are the major technologies used in recyclable thermosets?

What are the product life cycle progression stages of a product for major applications?

What are the major opportunities with respect to the companies that are providing growth to the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Rising Focus on Sustainability in Wind Energy Sector

1.1.1.2 Change in Business Models of Companies due to Climate Action

1.1.2 Value Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Advancement in Thermoset Recycling Technologies Globally

1.2.1.2 Regulations Promoting Plastic Recycling in Various Countries

1.2.1.3 Investments and Collaboration in Plastic Recycling Industry

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Complex Process of Thermoset Recycling

1.2.2.2 Lack of Proper Infrastructure for Hard-to-Recycle Products

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Replacing Virgin Materials with Recyclable Thermoset and Venturing into New End-User Applications

1.2.3.2 Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Bio-Based Renewable Materials

1.2.4 Business Strategies

1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

1.5 New Policies for Recycling

1.6 Comparative Analysis of Technologies

1.7 Product Life Cycle Analysis for Major Applications



2 Region



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Services Offered by Key Companies

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies

3.2 Company Profiles



