Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management Markets, 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2023 -Regulatory Compliance Continues to Drive the Market

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) secure content management (SCM) market continued to grow in 2018, and the Web security segment was the key growth driver.



This segment dominates the market due to the strong adoption of measures to manage online content, mainly because of the stringent regulations in place and the need to comply with them and the rising number of users in an organization and the devices connected to the organization's networks.



SCM remains an integral part of an enterprise's security strategy as e-mail and Web are still the first entry points for cyber threats. Businesses prefer to adopt integrated SCM solutions rather than dedicated ones as integration enables security teams to detect, respond to, and investigate threat incidents more efficiently.



Research Scope



The study period is from 2019 to 2023, and the base year is 2018. SCM solutions are the key area of focus and they cover e-mail security and Web security. Vertical segmentation is as follows: government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), service provider, manufacturing, education, and other sectors (pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, and BPO). Horizontal segmentation covers large businesses and small and medium businesses.



Important companies in the APAC SCM market include Symantec, Cisco (IronPort), Trend Micro, Digital Arts, Alps System, Forcepoint, SANGFOR, QiAnXin, McAfee, and Canon IT Solutions.



In terms of geography, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan, and South Korea are the countries under study.



Research Highlights



The study highlights important market growth drivers and restraints. Key drivers include the constantly evolving risks that drive the need for e-mail and Web security solutions, the stringent security and privacy requirements that push organizations to invest in on-premise security solutions, and the need for productivity management that drives enterprises to invest in these solutions.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the SCM market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What were the key market trends in 2018? What trends will gain importance in the future?

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

Which regions and countries were 2018's best performers?

What does the competitive landscape in Asia-Pacific and its sub-regions look like?

and its sub-regions look like? What is the market growth forecast from 2018 to 2023?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Geographic Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Definition

3. External Challenges-Drivers and Restraints: Total Secure Content Management Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total Secure Content Management Market

Forecast Assumptions

Total Market-Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

5. Demand Analysis-Total Secure Content Management Market

Demand Analysis by Vertical

Demand Analysis by Horizontal

6. Competitive Analysis-Total Secure Content Management Market

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

7. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Regulatory Compliance Continues to Drive the Market

Growth Opportunity 2-e-mail and Apps are Moving to the Cloud, and so Must Security

Growth Opportunity 3-Specific Regulations will Drive On-premise Demand

Growth Opportunity 4-Enterprises Must Secure the Human Factor

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. ANZ Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Market Share

Competitive Environment

9. ASEAN Breakdown

10. Greater China Breakdown

11. India Breakdown

12. Japan Breakdown

13. South Korea Breakdown

14. The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



Alps System

Canon IT Solutions

Cisco (IronPort)

Digital Arts

Forcepoint

McAfee

QiAnXin

SANGFOR

Symantec

Trend Micro

