Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management Markets, 2018-2024 with 2019 as the Base Year - Greater Integrated Web Security in Demand for Broader Web Security Capabilities
Dec 10, 2020, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capabilities Integration Shaping the Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) secure content management (SCM) market grew by 10.4% year-over-year (YoY) in 2019, declining slightly from 2018. Its top participants' growth varied because of their different market approaches.
The overall email security market is maturing with slowing but steady growth. Heavily driving its cloud-based deployments are cloud-based email adoption, such as Office 365 and G Suite, and increasing regional remote workforces. The larger but less mature Web security market is also benefiting significantly from the latter. Moreover, enterprises are more reliant on Web applications and moving their workloads into the public cloud, necessitating cloud centricity.
The addition of multiple functionalities into core capabilities is transforming the Web and email security markets. Various integrations, including data loss prevention (DLP), cloud access security broker (CASB), shared threat intelligence, and email/browser isolation, are blurring distinctions among cybersecurity solutions.
Compliance demands and the growing and increasingly lethal email and Web-based attacks have raised SCM solutions take-up rates and market revenue substantially, likely aiding its future market growth.
Market analyses aside, this study highlights vital SCM market drivers. These include ever-increasing cyberattacks compelling proper Web and email defenses implementation; remote working proliferation driving the need to secure self-owned and remote devices; and data security, privacy, and residency regulations sustaining short-term demand for on-premises SCM solutions.
This study analyzes email security and Web security market trends from 2018 to 2024, with 2019 as the base year. Vertical segmentation covers the government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, and other sectors, including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, information technology (IT)/IT-enabled services (IT/ITES), eGaming, eCommerce, and business process outsourcing (BPO).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Key Findings
- Three Growth Opportunities in Secure Content Management
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Secure Content Management Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Secure Content Management
- Secure Content Management Scope of Analysis
- Secure Content Management Segmentation
- Key Competitors in Secure Content Management
- Key Growth Metrics for Secure Content Management
- Growth Drivers for Secure Content Management
- Growth Driver Analysis for Secure Content Management
- Growth Restraints for Secure Content Management
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Secure Content Management
- Forecast Assumptions - Secure Content Management
- Revenue Forecast - Secure Content Management
- Revenue Forecast by Technology - Secure Content Management
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Secure Content Management
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology - Email Security
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology - Web Security
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Secure Content Management
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Secure Content Management
- Demand Analysis by Vertical - Secure Content Management
- Demand Analysis by Horizontal Market - Secure Content Management
- Competitive Environment - Secure Content Management
- Revenue Share - Secure Content Management
- Revenue Share Analysis - Secure Content Management
- Revenue Share by Technology - Email Security
- Revenue Share Analysis by Technology - Email Security
- Revenue Share by Technology - Email Security, APAC (Excluding China)
- Revenue Share Analysis by Technology - Email Security, APAC (Excluding China)
- Revenue Share by Technology - Web Security
- Revenue Share Analysis by Technology - Web Security
- Revenue Share by Technology - Web Security, APAC (Excluding China)
- Revenue Share Analysis by Technology - Web Security, APAC (Excluding China)
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Secure Content Management, ANZ
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Secure Content Management, ASEAN
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Secure Content Management, Greater China
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Secure Content Management, India
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Secure Content Management, Japan
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Secure Content Management, South Korea
10. Competitive Analysis - Vendor Profiling
- Country/Region Code Legend
- Cisco - Overview
- Symantec - Overview
- Trend Micro - Overview
11. Growth Opportunity Universe - Secure Content Management
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Cloud-based Email Security for Synchronicity with Cloud Email Migration, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Greater Integrated Web Security in Demand for Broader Web Security Capabilities, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Persistent on-premises Deployments for Continual Demand for Hardware Solutions, 2020
12. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- Alps System Integration
- Axway
- Barracuda
- Canon IT Solutions
- Cellopoint
- Cisco
- Clearswift
- Crinity
- Daou Tech
- Digital Arts
- F-Secure
- Forcepoint
- Fortinet
- H3C
- imatrix
- JiranSecurity
- Kaspersky
- McAfee
- Menlo Security
- Mimecast
- Netskope
- Proofpoint
- Qi An Xin Group
- Sangfor
- Softnext Technologies
- Somansa
- SonicWall
- Soosan INT
- Sophos
- Symantec
- Trend Micro
- Zscaler
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlfzjw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets