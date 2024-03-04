Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Multi Omics Market to Surge, Forecasts $1.85 Billion Valuation by 2033, Driven by Expansion into New Research Applications, Such as Single-Cell Metabolomics

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Multi Omics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific single-cell multi-omics market is projected to reach $1.85 billion by 2033 from $0.30 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2023-2033. This robust growth is fuelled by key industry drivers such as advancements in single-cell RNA sequencing, personalized medicine, and a surge in its application within drug development.

The study segments and explores the market dynamics across major APAC countries, including China, Japan, India, Australia, and Singapore. Detailed insights into the competitive landscape reveal strategic growth and marketing strategies adopted by industry stalwarts and emerging players alike. These strategies encompass a spectrum of new product offerings, partnerships, and collaborative efforts designed to propel the market forward.

Market Dynamics

The escalation in precision medicine and disease-specific diagnostics is significantly contributing to the Asia-Pacific single-cell multi omics market growth. With a spotlight on the region's healthcare infrastructure and government support for genomic research, the market is set to create a nexus for innovation and patient-centric care. Professionals operating in the fields of oncology, immunology, and neuroscience are particularly situated to leverage these advancements and improve therapeutic outcomes.

Technological Integration and Competitive Strategies

With the surge in single-cell multi omics technology, the market is experiencing a wave of strategic alliances. These collaborations span across academia and industry boundaries, focusing on groundbreaking research and development initiatives. Advances in the technology are anticipated to unlock potential applications beyond existing domains, potentially revolutionizing areas such as developmental biology and stem cell research.

The availability of this comprehensive analysis underscores the vital role of single-cell multi omics in shaping the future of healthcare and pharmaceutical research in the Asia-Pacific region. The optimized findings cater to stakeholders seeking to prime their strategic positions within this burgeoning market. The report's insights are instrumental for research institutions, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical entities aiming to harness the growth potential and drive inclusive innovation in personalized medicine and genomics research.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.2 Market Overview

1.2.1 Key Findings

1.2.2 Current Market Scenario

1.2.2.1 For Researchers

1.2.2.2 For Diagnostics

1.3 Industry Outlook

1.3.1 Regulatory Framework

1.3.2 Patent Analysis

1.3.2.1 Awaited Technological Developments

1.3.2.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.3.2.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.3.3 Key Trends

1.3.3.1 Advancements in Imaging Techniques for Single-Cell Sequencing

1.3.3.2 Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in Single-Cell Multi-Omics

1.3.3.3 Increased Development of Advanced Solution Based on Single-Cell Technology

1.3.4 Opportunity Assessment

1.3.5 Product Benchmarking

1.3.6 Clinical Trials

1.4 COVID-19 Impact

1.4.1 Pre-COVID-19

1.4.2 During COVID-19

1.4.3 Post COVID-19

1.5 Business Dynamics

1.5.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.2 Business Drivers

1.5.2.1 Rising Number of Large-Scale Genomics Studies Leveraging Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (Sc-RNA)

1.5.2.2 Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics Approach for Screening and Diagnostics of Diseases Leading to Shift Toward Personalized Medicine

1.5.2.3 Increasing Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics for Drug Development

1.5.2.4 Collaborations among Technology Providers and Life Sciences Companies for Accelerating the Research in Single-Cell Multi-Omics

1.5.3 Business Restraints

1.5.3.1 High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis and Sequencing

1.5.3.2 Limited Availability of Large Online Data Storage and Analysis Platforms

1.5.4 Business Opportunities

1.5.4.1 Expansion into New Research Applications, Such as Single-Cell Metabolomics

1.5.4.2 Increasing Adoption of Genomic-Based Medicine in Emerging Nations



2 Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Region)

2.1 Asia-Pacific

2.1.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.2.1 Impact Analysis

2.1.3 Sizing and Forecast Analysis

2.1.3.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Country)

2.1.3.1.1 China

2.1.3.1.2 Japan

2.1.3.1.3 India

2.1.3.1.4 Singapore

2.1.3.1.5 Australia

2.1.3.1.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.1.2 New Offerings

3.1.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.1.4 Partnership, Collaboration, and Business Expansion

3.1.2 Market Share Analysis

3.1.3 Growth Share Analysis

3.1.3.1 By Application

3.1.3.2 By Omics Type

3.1.3.3 By Product Type

3.1.4 Visual Graphics of the Companies

3.1.5 Multi-Omics Ecosystem Active Players

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 BGI Group

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.2 Role of BGI Group in the Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market

3.2.1.3 Financials

3.2.1.4 Analyst Perspective

3.2.2 Shilps Sciences

3.2.3 Takara Bio Inc.

