Asia Pacific Single Family Offices (SFO) Database Service 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Family Offices in Asia Pacific" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Available on annual subscription from the publisher with the largest global online database of single family offices.

Who will benefit from Single Family Offices in the Asia Pacific?

Asset Managers seeking investment mandates from owners of substantial private capital

Private equity or VC companies seeking limited partners and fund investors

Hedge funds seeking client investors

Private banks seeking to grow their client numbers in the UHNW & SFO segment

Investment banks seeking to advise family offices on M&A, divesting family businesses, or raising equity or debt capital

Growing companies seeking investment from private capital sources

Banks seeking data which might contribute additional background for KYC risk assessments

What data is included in each family office?

The data provided for each SFO is in a consistent structure and includes the following information, as available:

Identity of the SFO Address, phone, website & email (if available)

Identity of the family behind the SFO

AUM range in US$

$25m to over $25bn , classified into 10 ranges

Analytical description of the SFO, including

Background to the wealth of the family - how the wealth originated - current wealth status - current operating company/companies - market caps of those companies if listed% shareholdings

Role of the family office investment strategies

Asset allocations

Portfolio sample holdings

SFO personnel by name, job position

Personnel are classified into 29 job types, the majority related to the investment management of a specific asset class email &/or direct phone if available

Summary Bio of personnel if available

The asset class is indicated to which each SFO selectively allocates. The range of options includes:

Money market funds

Multi-asset class investments

Fixed income (17 types of Fixed Income investments)

Equities (21 classifications of Equities)

Alternatives (18 types of Alternatives Asset allocations

Focus on Alternative Investments

Private Equity & Venture Capital

Sector preferences

Financing stages

Geographic preferences

Target participation level

Invest directly and/or through Funds

Real Estate Investment

Preferred types of property geographic location preferences

Transaction value range if known

Direct investment and/or via Funds

Family's Private Foundation

Capital allocated to philanthropy is capital that has to be investment-managed as well as donated. Where a family has a private foundation, we publish data as follows:

Name of family's foundation address, phone; Summary of aims of foundation Income, expenditure, & assets (if available); Foundation director contact

Daily Updates & Additions to the SFO Database

Daily updates & amendments to executive contacts, location moves, major investment initiatives, deals

Additional SFOs are added weekly from the publisher's SFO Databank. Subscribers receive every week a guaranteed minimum number of profiles of further SFOs which are added to the core number already on the SFO Database when a subscription is started. Over the course of an annual subscription, the numbers of SFO profiles cited above will be available.

Numbers of single family offices

Numbers of single family offices profiled during 2019 are:

Australia : 73

: 73 Brunei : 1

: 1 China , PRC: 7

, PRC: 7 Hong Kong : 35

: 35 India : 37

: 37 Indonesia : 2

: 2 Japan : 3

: 3 New Zealand : 13

: 13 S. Korea: 4

Singapore : 37

: 37 Taiwan : 3

: 3 Thailand : 5

The SFO data is available via a fully searchable online database



Select SFOs which match your specific requirements!



This Single Family Offices Database offers powerful search filters which are simple and intuitive to use. No training is needed!

Search and select single-family offices by multiple criteria

Search & select executive contacts by multiple criteria

Build customised reports to suit your specific requirements

Export search results to Excel for follow-up action

Download PDFs of family office profiles & contacts

Bookmark particular searches for later follow-up

Search options include:

Search for a family office by name

Search for a family office by name of the family

Search for family offices by country

Search for family offices by 11 ranges of assets under management from $25m to over $25bn

to over Search for personnel within family offices by 29 job types, most related to the investment management of a particular asset class

Search only for personnel with email addresses

Search for family offices added to the Database in the past week, month, or 3 months

Each search result can be bookmarked, & exported to Excel

Search for family offices by business sectors in which they invest

Search family office descriptions by key word

Examples of typical searches

Select SFOs in France & Belgium with AUM between $100m and $10bn

& with AUM between and Select Chief Executives, Chief Investment Officers & Investment Managers responsible for Equities & for Hedge Funds in SFOs in Hong Kong & Singapore with AUM greater than $100m which allocate to US Equities & to Hedge Funds

& with AUM greater than which allocate to US Equities & to Hedge Funds Select Chief Executives, Chief Investment Officers, & Private Equity Portfolio Managers in SFOs in Australia with AUM from $500m to $15bn which allocate capital to Private Equity

with AUM from to which allocate capital to Private Equity Select Chief Investment Officers and investment managers responsible for Hedge Funds in SFOs in & New Zealand with AUM from $50m and $10bn which allocate to Hedge Funds

with AUM from and which allocate to Hedge Funds Select CEOs, Chief Investment Officers & Venture Capital Investment Managers in SFOs in India and China with AUM between $100m and $15bn which allocate to Venture Capital

Access to the SFO online database is via annual subscription



Annual subscription service includes:

All SFO profiles on the Database at the time your subscription commences

Further SFO profiles added to the Databases every week to reach totals specified for 2019

Daily updates to executives, contact details, SFO investment transactions, & much else

Export search results of contacts to Excel

Sample Companies included



220 single family offices are included, among them:

Australia Capital Equity Pty Ltd

Illyria Investments Pty Ltd

Fung Capital Asia Investments Ltd

AT Capital Pte Ltd

Wu Capital

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqekch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets