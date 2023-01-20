Asia Pacific Single Family Offices (SFO) Database Service 2023

Jan 20, 2023, 10:10 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Family Offices in Asia Pacific" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Available on annual subscription from the publisher with the largest global online database of single family offices.
Who will benefit from Single Family Offices in the Asia Pacific?
- Asset Managers seeking investment mandates from owners of substantial private capital
- Private equity or VC companies seeking limited partners and fund investors
- Hedge funds seeking client investors
- Private banks seeking to grow their client numbers in the UHNW & SFO segment
- Investment banks seeking to advise family offices on M&A, divesting family businesses, or raising equity or debt capital
- Growing companies seeking investment from private capital sources
- Banks seeking data which might contribute additional background for KYC risk assessments
What data is included in each family office?
The data provided for each SFO is in a consistent structure and includes the following information, as available:
- Identity of the SFO Address, phone, website & email (if available)
- Identity of the family behind the SFO
- AUM range in US$
- $25m to over $25bn, classified into 10 ranges
Analytical description of the SFO, including
- Background to the wealth of the family - how the wealth originated - current wealth status - current operating company/companies - market caps of those companies if listed% shareholdings
- Role of the family office investment strategies
- Asset allocations
- Portfolio sample holdings
- SFO personnel by name, job position
- Personnel are classified into 29 job types, the majority related to the investment management of a specific asset class email &/or direct phone if available
- Summary Bio of personnel if available
The asset class is indicated to which each SFO selectively allocates. The range of options includes:
- Money market funds
- Multi-asset class investments
- Fixed income (17 types of Fixed Income investments)
- Equities (21 classifications of Equities)
- Alternatives (18 types of Alternatives Asset allocations
Focus on Alternative Investments
- Private Equity & Venture Capital
- Sector preferences
- Financing stages
- Geographic preferences
- Target participation level
- Invest directly and/or through Funds
- Real Estate Investment
- Preferred types of property geographic location preferences
- Transaction value range if known
- Direct investment and/or via Funds
- Family's Private Foundation
- Capital allocated to philanthropy is capital that has to be investment-managed as well as donated. Where a family has a private foundation, we publish data as follows:
- Name of family's foundation address, phone; Summary of aims of foundation Income, expenditure, & assets (if available); Foundation director contact
- Daily Updates & Additions to the SFO Database
- Daily updates & amendments to executive contacts, location moves, major investment initiatives, deals
- Additional SFOs are added weekly from the publisher's SFO Databank. Subscribers receive every week a guaranteed minimum number of profiles of further SFOs which are added to the core number already on the SFO Database when a subscription is started. Over the course of an annual subscription, the numbers of SFO profiles cited above will be available.
- Numbers of single family offices
Numbers of single family offices profiled during 2019 are:
- Australia: 73
- Brunei: 1
- China, PRC: 7
- Hong Kong: 35
- India: 37
- Indonesia: 2
- Japan: 3
- New Zealand: 13
- S. Korea: 4
- Singapore: 37
- Taiwan: 3
- Thailand: 5
The SFO data is available via a fully searchable online database
Select SFOs which match your specific requirements!
This Single Family Offices Database offers powerful search filters which are simple and intuitive to use. No training is needed!
- Search and select single-family offices by multiple criteria
- Search & select executive contacts by multiple criteria
- Build customised reports to suit your specific requirements
- Export search results to Excel for follow-up action
- Download PDFs of family office profiles & contacts
- Bookmark particular searches for later follow-up
Search options include:
- Search for a family office by name
- Search for a family office by name of the family
- Search for family offices by country
- Search for family offices by 11 ranges of assets under management from $25m to over $25bn
- Search for personnel within family offices by 29 job types, most related to the investment management of a particular asset class
- Search only for personnel with email addresses
- Search for family offices added to the Database in the past week, month, or 3 months
- Each search result can be bookmarked, & exported to Excel
- Search for family offices by business sectors in which they invest
- Search family office descriptions by key word
Examples of typical searches
- Select SFOs in France & Belgium with AUM between $100m and $10bn
- Select Chief Executives, Chief Investment Officers & Investment Managers responsible for Equities & for Hedge Funds in SFOs in Hong Kong & Singapore with AUM greater than $100m which allocate to US Equities & to Hedge Funds
- Select Chief Executives, Chief Investment Officers, & Private Equity Portfolio Managers in SFOs in Australia with AUM from $500m to $15bn which allocate capital to Private Equity
- Select Chief Investment Officers and investment managers responsible for Hedge Funds in SFOs in & New Zealand with AUM from $50m and $10bn which allocate to Hedge Funds
- Select CEOs, Chief Investment Officers & Venture Capital Investment Managers in SFOs in India and China with AUM between $100m and $15bn which allocate to Venture Capital
Access to the SFO online database is via annual subscription
Annual subscription service includes:
- All SFO profiles on the Database at the time your subscription commences
- Further SFO profiles added to the Databases every week to reach totals specified for 2019
- Daily updates to executives, contact details, SFO investment transactions, & much else
- Export search results of contacts to Excel
Sample Companies included
220 single family offices are included, among them:
- Australia Capital Equity Pty Ltd
- Illyria Investments Pty Ltd
- Fung Capital Asia Investments Ltd
- AT Capital Pte Ltd
- Wu Capital
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqekch
