Asia-Pacific Specialty Chemicals Market to 2023 - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecasts

The "Asia-Pacific Specialty Chemicals Market by Type, by Country - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC specialty chemicals market is projected to reach $361.0 billion by 2023

The rapidly growing population; increasing growing middle-class population in the region; and rising industrialization in the field of food, agriculture, cosmetics, and many other manufacturing sectors, are propelling the demand of specialty chemicals in the region.

Insights into market segments

On the basis of type, the APAC specialty chemicals market is categorized into agrochemicals, construction chemicals, specialty coatings, surfactants, food additives, polymer additives, electronic chemicals, cleaning chemicals, plastic additives, paper and textile chemicals, adhesives and sealants, lubricants and oilfield chemicals, and others. The other types include advanced ceramic materials, rubber processing chemicals, water treatment chemicals, and mining chemicals. Of these, the fastest growth during the forecast period is expected from construction chemicals, with a CAGR of 7.4%. This can be attributed to the increasing domestic demand for residential and commercial buildings from the massive population of the region.







India to lead the market growth







India is expected to be the fastest growing APAC specialty chemicals market, advancing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The highest growth in the country is attributed to the growing urbanization trend, increasing disposable income, and high demand for enhanced aesthetics in residential infrastructures. Specialty chemicals are used in a variety of industries including automotive, construction, food and beverage (F&B), personal care, and electronics.







Increase in construction activities is laying immense opportunities for market growth







In order to facilitate rapid industrialization and improving lifestyle, almost all APAC countries are focusing on infrastructure development. The infrastructure projects include construction of commercial and residential buildings, hospitals, schools, malls, shopping complexes, warehouse, manufacturing facilities, roads, highways and railroads.







Specialty chemicals are used in the construction industry in the form of resins, pigments, surfactants, coatings, paints, varnishes, additives, sealants and adhesives, and others. Thus, increasing construction activities is driving the demand of these chemicals in the region, creating growth opportunities for APAC specialty chemicals market.







Some of the major players operating in the APAC specialty chemicals market

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Dowdupont Inc.

Evonik Industries Ag

Akzo Nobel N. V.

Eastman Chemical Company

Lotte Fine Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Basf Se

Clariant Ag

Huntsman Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Key Topics Covered:







Chapter 1. Research Background



1.1 Research Objectives



1.2 Market Definition



1.3 Research Scope



1.4 Key Stakeholders







Chapter 2. Research Methodology



2.1 Secondary Research



2.2 Primary Research



2.2.1 Breakdown Of Primary Research Respondents



2.2.1.1 By Country



2.2.1.2 By Industry Participant



2.2.1.3 By Company Type



2.3 Market Size Estimation



2.4 Data Triangulation



2.5 Assumptions For The Study







Chapter 3. Executive Summary







Chapter 4. Introduction



4.1 Definition Of Market Segments



4.1.1 By Type



4.1.1.1 Agrochemicals



4.1.1.2 Construction Chemicals



4.1.1.3 Specialty Coatings



4.1.1.4 Surfactants



4.1.1.5 Food Additives



4.1.1.6 Polymer Additives



4.1.1.7 Electronic Chemicals



4.1.1.8 Cleaning Chemicals



4.1.1.9 Plastic Additives



4.1.1.10 Paper And Textile Chemicals



4.1.1.11 Adhesives And Sealants



4.1.1.12 Lubricant And Oilfield Chemicals



4.1.1.13 Others



4.2 Value Chain Analysis



4.3 Market Dynamics



4.3.1 Trend



4.3.1.1 Shifting Of Specialty Chemicals Production Base To The Region



4.3.2 Drivers



4.3.2.1 Increasing Consumer Spending



4.3.2.2 Increasing Penetration Of End Use Industries In The Region



4.3.2.3 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast



4.3.3 Restraints



4.3.3.1 Changing Regulations Related To Chemical Industry



4.3.3.2 Fluctuating Raw Material Costs



4.3.3.3 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast



4.3.4 Opportunity



4.3.4.1 Increase In Construction Activities In Apac







Chapter 5. APAC Market Size And Forecast



5.1 By Type



5.2 By Country



5.2.1 China



5.2.2 Japan



5.2.3 India



5.2.4 Rest Of Apac







Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape



6.1 Competitive Benchmarking Of Key Players



6.2 Strategic Development Of Key Players







Chapter 7. Company Profiles







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b42kmr/asiapacific?w=5

