Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Markets, 2023-2028 - Increasing Focus on Green Stormwater Management Strategies

17 Jul, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Stormwater Management Market, By Type (Infiltration, Retention, Screening, Separation, Filtration), By Product, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market stood at USD 2502.25 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.18%
Stormwater management aims to lessen the amount of precipitation or melted snow that enters roadways, lawns, and other areas. Planning for rainfall overflow, keeping up with stormwater systems, and controlling the gathering, storing, and circulation of stormwater are all included.
In addition to stormwater management, drainage is taken into account while designing cities and housing complexes. Local communities benefit from the effective management of stormwater on an economic, social, and environmental level.
Increasing Focus on Green Stormwater Management Strategies
The importance of blue-green infrastructure (BGI), a crucial nature-based solution (NBS) strategy for stormwater management solutions, has gained attention from the environmentally concerned populace and urbanization. It aids in replicating the ecological features of real wetlands, which may take in rainwater and lessen runoff.
The use of smaller, dispersed facilities to handle water runoff has become more prevalent than bigger detention basins positioned below the drainage area. Green infrastructure initiatives include permeable pavements, rain gardens, bioretention cells (or bioswales), vegetative swales, infiltration trenches, green roofs, planter boxes, rainwater collection (rain barrels or cisterns), rooftop (downspout) disconnection, and urban tree canopies.
The Asia Pacific stormwater management market is therefore anticipated to increase in the upcoming years as a result of green stormwater management solutions.
Development of Low Impact Developments (LIDs)
The increased number of property losses, flooding, damages, sizable detention facilities, and extensive stormwater infrastructure in the areas have led to a high need for stormwater management equipment. Low-impact development (LID) systems and sustainable drainage system (SuDS) techniques, which are being used throughout the Asia Pacific area for stormwater management, are often planned for certain levels of rainfall.
The LID approach to site development and stormwater management is fast replacing other design approaches in the region for stormwater management. Runoff inhibition methods, runoff mitigation tactics, and treatment controls can all be employed to remove pollutants systematically. The Asia Pacific stormwater management market is expected to grow in line with this major trend during the duration of the forecast period.
Increasing IoT Applications with Smart City Developments
Although consumer applications still account for the majority of IoT adoptions, the Internet of Things (IoT) has gone a long way in its comparatively short existence, and as a result, enterprises and even municipal governments have begun to rely on these technologies. IoT sensors and gadgets are continually being put around the city as the smart city idea gains traction.
By 2022, investment in smart cities in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to total USD 35 billion, with over USD 4 billion anticipated to be spent this year alone in Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, and Seoul. The advantages of IoT municipal infrastructure for stormwater management systems are practically endless.
The market for stormwater management in Asia and the Pacific is expected to increase at an enormous rate throughout the forecasted period due to this key trend.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market.
- Beijing Tidelion S&I Rainwater Harvesting Technology Co. Ltd
- ACO Group
- Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation
- PriMove Infrastructure Development Consultants Pvt Ltd.
- Hangzhou Moonbay Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Totetsu Mfg. Co., Ltd.
- GRAF China Environmental (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.
- RELN Pty Ltd.
- Everhard Industries Pty Ltd
- Shenzhen Doctor Rain Rainwater Recycling Co., Ltd.
- Oriental Consultants Global Co., Ltd.
- ORCA Civil Products Pty. Ltd
- SMEC Holdings Limited
- Urban Asset Solutions Pty Ltd
Report Scope:
Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market, By Type:
- Infiltration
- Retention
- Screening
- Separation
- Filtration
Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market, By Product:
- Drainage Channel
- Drainage Pipes
- Storage Devices
- Stormwater Pits
- Storm Chambers
- Drainage Fittings
Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market, By Application:
- Municipal
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial
Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market, By Country:
- China
- Australia
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Thailand
- Taiwan
- Philippines
- Laos
- Cambodia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzjev4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article