Asia-Pacific Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $39.23 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 58.99% Fueled by Volatile Jet Fuel Prices and Conversion Technologies

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Feb, 2024, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific sustainable aviation fuel market is estimated to reach $39.23 billion by 2033 from $380 million in 2023, at a growth rate of 58.99% during the forecast period 2023-2033

Growth in the sector is propelled by state-of-the-art technology and collaborations, leading to increased production capacity for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), enhanced efficiency in supply chain management, and lowered costs.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing a significant surge in the adoption and interest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This global trend towards cleaner alternatives to traditional aviation fuels aligns with the growing environmental concerns related to climate change and the ecological impact of the aviation industry. SAF, derived from sustainable sources such as biomass, used cooking oil, or hydrogen, offers a viable solution to these challenges.

The APAC SAF market is experiencing notable growth, driven by the convergence of cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships. These developments are enhancing SAF manufacturing capabilities, streamlining supply chain logistics, and driving down production costs. However, for SAF to achieve its full potential and contribute to a more sustainable future for air travel in the APAC region, critical issues must be addressed.

These include scaling up production, ensuring a consistent supply of feedstock, and establishing robust regulatory frameworks to support and incentivize the adoption of SAF.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy:

The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of products available for deployment and their potential. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the sustainable aviation fuel market.

Growth/Marketing Strategy:

The sustainable aviation fuel market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been merger and acquisition to strengthen their position in the sustainable aviation fuel market.

Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the APAC sustainable aviation fuel market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major sustainable aviation fuel offering companies providing sustainable aviation fuel and different manufacturing technology. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the sustainable aviation fuel market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Overview
1.1.2 Evolving Emission Control Measures in the Aviation Industry
1.1.3 Emerging Zero Emissions Aircraft Technology
1.1.3.1 Electric Propulsion Systems
1.1.3.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology
1.1.3.3 Advanced Aerodynamics and Lightweight Materials
1.1.3.4 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL)
1.1.4 Current and Future Technological Trends
1.1.4.1 Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) Technologies
1.1.4.2 Direct Air Capture (DAC) Technologies
1.1.5 Evolving Aviation Propulsion Technologies: Migration Toward Reduced Emissions
1.1.6 Critical Success Parameters for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Adoption
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Increasing Environmental Concerns
1.2.1.2 Volatile Jet Fuel Prices
1.2.1.3 Advances in Conversion Technologies
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Infrastructure Development Cost
1.2.2.2 Certification and Sustainability Criteria
1.2.2.3 Inadequate Supply of Feedstock
1.2.3 Business Opportunities
1.2.3.1 SAF Offtake Agreements
1.2.4 Business Strategies
1.2.4.1 Market Developments
1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

2 Region
2.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (by Region)
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Market
2.2.1.1 Key Players in Asia-Pacific
2.2.1.2 Business Drivers
2.2.1.3 Business Challenges
2.2.2 Application
2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (by Application)
2.2.3 Product
2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (by Fuel Type)
2.2.3.2 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (by Manufacturing Technology)
2.2.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)
2.2.4.1 China
2.2.4.1.1 Market
2.2.4.1.1.1 Key Players in China
2.2.4.1.2 Application
2.2.4.1.2.1 China Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (by Application)
2.2.4.1.3 Product
2.2.4.1.3.1 China Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (by Fuel Type)
2.2.4.2 India
2.2.4.3 Japan
2.2.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Competitive Benchmarking
3.2 Company Profiles

4 Research Methodology

