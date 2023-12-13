Asia-Pacific Sustainable Steel Industry 2022-2031: Focus on the Impacts of Strict government Regulations and Carbon Neutrality Objectives

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Dec, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Sustainable Steel Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific sustainable steel market (excluding China) is projected to reach $153.4 billion by 2031 from $68.4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Leading the way in the sustainable steel market is the Asia-Pacific area, which places a strong emphasis on the use of low-carbon manufacturing techniques, resource efficiency, and environmentally friendly practices. Many interrelated issues, such as tightening environmental regulations, the increased focus on carbon neutrality, and the need for affordable and efficient steel manufacturing, are driving the industry.

In the Asia-Pacific area, sustainable steel is becoming more and more popular. It meets the needs of a variety of industries, such as infrastructure, automotive, and construction, while also meeting the urgent need to lessen the environmental impact of steel production.

The expansion of the Asia-Pacific sustainable steel market is anticipated to be driven by strict government regulations, carbon neutrality objectives, energy efficiency in the use of recycled steel, and a significant increase in steel demand as a result of finite energy and raw material supplies.

However, challenges like contaminants in recovered steel from improper separation and complex product designs, in addition to high production costs of green steel in the face of significant infrastructure costs and green hydrogen prices, constitute significant market barriers in this area.

Industry Outlook

  • Trends: Current and Future
  • Rising Investments in Green Technologies
  • Change in Business Models of Companies due to Climate Action
  • Supply Chain Analysis
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Sustainable Steel Market
  • Impact of Russia and Ukraine War on the Sustainable Steel Market
  • Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs
  • Associations

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

  • Stringent Regulations and Carbon Neutrality Targets
  • Energy and Cost Efficiency owing to the Use of Recycled Steel
  • Significant Increase in Steel Demand with Scarcity of Raw Materials and Energy

Business Challenges

  • Impurities due to Incomplete Separation and Complex Product Design
  • High Infrastructure Cost and Green Hydrogen Prices Curbing the Green Steel Developments

Business Strategies

  • Market Developments
  • Product Developments

Corporate Strategies

  • Partnerships, Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

Business Opportunity

  • Increasing Demand for Green Steel across the Value Chain
  • Development of Economic and Environmental Technologies

Start-Up Landscape

  • Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

Patent Analysis

  • Patent Analysis (by Status)
  • Patent Analysis (by Leading Countries)

Global and Regional Level: Average Pricing Analysis

Global Green Steel Projects and Developments

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

  • HBIS Group
  • NIPPON Steel Corporation
  • POSCO
  • Tata Steel
  • ScrapBuk

Market Segmentation

End-Use Application

  • Transportation
  • Building and Construction
  • Furniture and Appliances
  • Packaging
  • Others

Technology

  • Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)
  • Blast Furnace-Basic Oxygen Furnace (BF-BOF)
  • Others

Country

  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest-of-Asia Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvmw3c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

2 Day Virtual Training Course on Registration of Veterinary Vaccines in the USA and Canada - Licensing Process for Vaccines with USDA and CFIA and Requirements for Successful Applications

2 Day Virtual Training Course on Registration of Veterinary Vaccines in the USA and Canada - Licensing Process for Vaccines with USDA and CFIA and Requirements for Successful Applications

The "Registration of Veterinary Vaccines in the USA and Canada Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Veterinary...
Europe Probiotics Market Outlook to 2028 - Clean Label Trend Boosts Demand for Natural Probiotic Products in Europe

Europe Probiotics Market Outlook to 2028 - Clean Label Trend Boosts Demand for Natural Probiotic Products in Europe

The "Europe Probiotics Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The European probiotics market is forecast...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.