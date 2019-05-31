Asia-Pacific Switchgear Markets, 2025 - Market will be Driven by Retrofit of Ageing Equipment, Especially for MV and HV Switchgear

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market, Forecast to 2025 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC switchgear market will continue to grow at a steady CAGR of 2.9% from 2018 to 2025

The growth is attributed to the increasing power demand and grid connectivity across APAC. Moreover, the market will also be driven by retrofit of ageing equipment, especially for MV and HV switchgears.



Nonetheless, the growth opportunities vary across regions in APAC. Southeast Asia will remain as the fastest growing region during the forecast period, and this growth will be attributed by its rapid development in grids and construction. Although East Asia is the largest market segment, it is expected to account a low CAGR of below 2%. This trend is similar to that in ANZ, where the growth is relatively lower in the mature markets.



Among the 6 nations in Southeast Asia, the top 3 countries include Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia, which together held a share of 58.1% in 2018; these countries will continue to maintain their dominance during the forecast period as well. In East Asia, Japan leads the market in terms of market size, but Taiwan is expected to witness better growth rates, especially in the HV segment. In ANZ, segments with better growth opportunities will be from LV and MV switchgears in New Zealand. Across all regions, utilities are the main customers over commercial and residential and industrial end users. In terms of voltage class, LV switchgears will be the fastest growing segment when compared with MV and HV switchgears.



Identified key growth opportunities include eco-friendly gas for switchgears, M&As, and smart devices and data analytics. With the rise in environmental concerns among end users, manufacturers are working on developing alternate, more eco-friendly insulation and arc extinguishing medium. Competition will continue to be stiff and therefore companies in the transmission and distribution markets are expanding business footprint through M&As. New opportunities also exist in customer engagement and edge intelligence applications. Data gathered can be used to make near-real-time decision and help utilities in making the grid more resilient and reliable.



This research service also looks into competitive analysis and landscape and other key trends in the market. The base year is 2018 with forecast up to 2025.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the APAC switchgear market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are the key growth opportunities in this region for switchgear vendors?

Which are the countries that are likely to register strong growth in the region during the forecast period?

What are the key end-user groups in the region for switchgears?

Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Associated Multimedia

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Switchgear Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends-Total Switchgear Market

Market Engineering Measurement

Forecast Assumptions

Total Market Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Voltage Class

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Voltage Class

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Switchgear Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Eco-friendly Gas

Growth Opportunity-Mergers and Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity-Smart Devices and Data Analytics

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. East Asia Analysis

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion

East Asia Market-End -user Analysis

-user Analysis Percent Revenue Forecast by Voltage Class

Japan Market-Revenue Forecast by Voltage Class

South Korea Market-Revenue Forecast by Voltage Class

Taiwan Market-Revenue Forecast by Voltage Class

East Asia Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

8. SEA Analysis

9. ANZ Analysis

10. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Companies in Others

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



ABB

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Chint Electric

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

Hyosung

LSIS

Meidensha

Mitsubishi Electric

Ormazabal

RPS Switchgear

Ranhill Energy and Resources

Schneider Electric

Seondo Electric

Shihlin electric & engineering corporation

Siemens

Tamco Switchgear

Tenaga Switchgear

Terasaki Electric

Toshiba

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fkd2v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

