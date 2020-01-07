Asia Pacific Thin Film Battery Market, By Technology, By Battery Type, By Voltage, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Asia Pacific Thin Film Battery Market, By Technology (Thin-Film Lithium, Thin-Film Lithium Polymer, Zinc Based Thin Film), By Battery Type (Disposable V/S Rechargeable), By Voltage (Below 1.5V, 1.5-3V, Above 3V), By Application (Smart Cards & KFID, Medical Battery Types, Smart Wearables, WSNs, Portable Electronics), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Asia-Pacific thin film battery market is projected to witness a CAGR of over 23% during 2019 - 2024.Rising need of thin film battery solutions in healthcare industry, growing opportunities for mobile medical devices and wireless healthcare monitoring systems coupled with growing demand for ultra-thin printed battery solutions for next-generation smart textiles are the key factors anticipated to drive Asia-Pacific thin film battery market over the coming years.



Additionally, advantages such as small size, reliability, lightweight, low-cost, among others associated with thin film batteries are further expected to propel the market.



The Asia-Pacific thin film battery market is segmented based on technology, battery type, voltage, application, company and country. Based on voltage, the market can be categorized into below 1.5V, 1.5-3V and Above 3V. The below 1.5V segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the fact that below 1.5 V thin film batteries are mostly used in low power applications such as disposable medical patches, iontophoretic transdermal patches, wireless micro-sensors, promotional toys, RFID tags, among others. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into smart cards & KFID, medical battery types, smart wearables, WSNs and portable electronics. The smart wearables segment is expected to dominate the market through 2024. The smart wearables device applications comprise of smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses, smart textiles, smart rings and bracelets, among others requiring ultra-thin batteries to comply with the flexibility of the devices.



Major players operating in Asia-Pacific thin film battery market include Blue Spark Technologies, BrightVolt, Enfucell Oy Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Cymbet Corporation, Imprint Energy Inc., Ilika PLC, LG Chem Ltd., Paper Battery Company, Jenax Inc. and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Asia-Pacific thin film battery market.

• To classify and forecast Asia-Pacific thin film battery market based on technology, battery type, voltage, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia-Pacific thin film battery market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia-Pacific thin film battery market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Asia-Pacific thin film battery market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Asia-Pacific thin film battery market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Thin film battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to thin film battery market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia-Pacific thin film battery market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Technology:

o Thin-Film Lithium

o Thin-Film Lithium Polymer

o Zinc Based Thin Film

• Market, By Battery Type:

o Disposable

o Rechargeable

• Market, By Voltage:

o Below 1.5V

o 1.5-3V

o Above 3V

• Market, By Application:

o Smart Cards & KFID

o Medical Battery Types

o Smart Wearables

o WSNs

o Portable Electronics

• Market, By Country:

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia-Pacific thin film battery market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



