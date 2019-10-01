Asia Pacific Vaccines Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027 - Rising Number Of Awareness Programs, Campaigns And Conferences For Vaccination

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Vaccines Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Technology; Route of Administration; Patient Type, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 12,631.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 7,254.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019-2027.

Every year thousands of children in Asia Pacific region die, and many more are hospitalized due to diseases which are preventable by vaccines. The treatment cost of these diseases is very high. According to the Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, one in every five children in Asia Pacific region don't have access to basic vaccines.



Thus in Asia Pacific region, many awareness programs have been undertaken by the government in order to raise awareness among the population. The Immunization Partners in Asia Pacific (IPAP) arranged the 6th Asian Vaccine Conference (ASVAC 2017), in April 2017 at Singapore. The countries in the Asia Pacific region are joining forces to eradicate infectious diseases like measles, diphtheria, rubella, pertussis, and others through vaccinations. There are several vaccination programs, campaigns, conferences, being held in the Asia Pacific region in order to raise awareness among the population. For instance, India, along with other WHO South East Asia Region member countries, has initiated a campaign to eradicate measles and control rubella/congenital rubella syndrome (CRS) by 2020.



The campaigns by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare aims to immunize 41 crore children in India. The first phase of the campaign was successfully completed in February 2017 in five states, namely, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. Over 3.3 crore children were vaccinated, reaching out to 97% of the targeted age group. The campaign was conducted in schools, community centers, and other health facilities.



In 2018, the conjugate vaccines segment held the largest market share of 27.2% of the vaccines market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the advantages offered by the vaccines for diseases such as pneumonia and others. Furthermore, the conjugate vaccines segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Asia Pacific vaccines market by the disease indication was led by the other segments, which has included diseases such as poliomyelitis (polio), measles, mumps, rubella, pneumococcal infections, and others. The others segment has the largest market share in 2018, which accounted for 59.6% and is expected to dominate the market in 2027. Similarly, the vaccines market by the route of administration was led by the injectable segment. Whereas, the market of the vaccines in the Asia Pacific by the patient type was led by the pediatric segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. Asia Pacific Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways



3. Asia Pacific Vaccines Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis

3.3.1 Asia Pacific- Pest Analysis



4. Asia Pacific Vaccines Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Number Of Awareness Programs, Campaigns And Conferences For Vaccination In Asia Pacific

4.1.2 Growing Vaccine Production In Asia Pacific.

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Mistrust Of Immunization In The Asia Pacific Region.

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Incidences Of Infectious And Contagious Diseases

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Vaccine Research In Asia

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Vaccines Market - Asia Pacific Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc



6. Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Analysis - By Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Asia Pacific Vaccines Market, By Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Technology (US$ Mn)

6.4 Asia Pacific Recombinant Vaccines Market

6.5 Asia Pacific Conjugate Vaccines Market

6.6 Asia Pacific Live Attenuated Vaccines Market

6.7 Asia Pacific Inactivated Vaccines Market

6.8 Asia Pacific Toxoid Vaccines Market



7. Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Analysis - By Disease Indication

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific Vaccines Market, By Disease Indication, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Disease Indication (US$ Mn)

7.4 Asia Pacific DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, And Pertussis) Market

7.5 Asia Pacific Influenza Market

7.6 Asia Pacific Hepatitis Market

7.7 Asia Pacific Other Diseases Market



8. Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Analysis - By Route Of Administration

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Vaccines Market, By Route Of Administration, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Route Of Administration (US$ Mn)

8.4 Asia Pacific Oral Market

8.5 Asia Pacific Injectable Market

8.6 Asia Pacific Other Routes Of Administration Market



9. Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Analysis - By Patient Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Vaccines Market, By Patient Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Patient Type (US$ Mn)

9.4 Asia Pacific Pediatric Market

9.5 Asia Pacific Adults Market



10. Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



11. Vaccines Market-Key Company Profiles



Pfizer Inc



GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Panacea Biotic Limited

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Novavax, Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcncqh





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

