Asia-Pacific Vehicle Leasing and Rental Fleet Telematics Market Insights Report 2023: Connectivity will Unravel Opportunities Amid Internal Challenges and Increasing Competitiveness

This study analyzes telematics in the leasing and rental market in APAC, with a focus on Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The aim is to understand and explore the telematics ecosystem and the services offered to the leasing and rental market as well as the features that benefit the industry.

The deployment of telematics technology in vehicle leasing and rental companies has brought tremendous benefits, improving overall control over fleet assets in terms of cost and effort. With telematics solutions, fleet companies can capture relevant data points, enhance driver behavior, improve safety and security, identify negligent drivers, prolong vehicle life span, optimize claims ratio, and protect vehicle residual value.

This study sheds light on market size; provides parc data for leasing, rental, and corporate outright purchase fleets; and offers insight into the telematics installed base in each segment. It explores the technology and key industry trends associated with telematics.

The important telematics participants who offer services to leasing and rental companies are examined in detail, and geographic coverage is also included. Overall, the study aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of telematics in the leasing and rental space in APAC and offer an in-depth account of key trends, market overview, and future outlook.

Technology in Asia-Pacific has grown significantly in recent years, and countries in the region have been quick to adopt fast-growing technologies, such as IoT and connected cars, and embrace digitalization. However, the COVID-19 pandemic presented substantial challenges, including disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain, which affected the automobile industry. As a result, passenger car and light vehicle sales slowed down. Leasing and rental companies in the region also faced growth-related challenges.

Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific has resiliently overcome these challenges and emerged as a strong contender. Telematics connectivity in the region has advanced, particularly in China and India; both countries are home to well-established telematics companies that have played a crucial role in supporting leasing and rental companies in addressing operational challenges.

Notable automobile manufacturers, including Toyota, Suzuki, TATA, Hyundai, and KIA, now offer connectivity as a standard service. Leasing and rental companies in APAC are rapidly adopting factory-fit OEM telematics solutions or turning to aftermarket telematics providers to meet their fleet needs.

Often, telematics companies integrate fleet management solutions and compete fiercely, offering technologically rich solutions. Leasing and rental companies make significant use of vehicle security alerts, tracking, driver analysis, fuel management, emergency calls, and other features.

The proliferation of 5G networks in APAC has facilitated faster and more reliable connectivity within fleets, improving real-time tracking and communication between vehicles and fleet managers.

Growth Opportunity Focus

Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 2: Technology and IP

Growth Opportunity 3: Product Development

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Hyundai

KIA

Suzuki

TATA

Toyota

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the APAC Telematics in Vehicle Leasing and Rental Fleet Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

3. Segmentation and Overview

Segmentation Overview

Definitions

Fleet Telematics Solution Types

Segmentation

4. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Installed Base Split by Country

Telematics Installed Base Forecast

Fleet Parc by Country

Telematics Installed Base by Country

Fleet Telematics Benchmarking

Telematics Trends in the Leasing and Rental Industry

Connected Services Ecosystem

Leasing and Rental: Telematics Service Preference

Telematics Benefits

Top Reasons for Fleet Companies to Invest in Telematics

Leasing and Rental Fleets: Preferred Features

5. Telematics in Vehicle Leasing

Telematics Penetration in Leasing Fleets by Country

Telematics Penetration Analysis

Telematics Unit Forecast by Country

Telematics Installed Base by Country

6. Telematics in Vehicle Rentals

Telematics Penetration in Rental Fleets by Country

Telematics Penetration Analysis

Telematics Unit Forecast by Country

Telematics Installed Base by Country

7. Telematics in Corporate Outright Purchase (company-owned fleets)

Telematics Penetration in Corporate Outright Purchase Fleets by Country

Telematics Penetration Analysis

Telematics Unit Forecast by Country

Telematics Installed Base by Country

8. Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Telematics Ecosystem Partners

Fleet Telematics: Segment Stakeholders

Leasing Companies: Telematics Offerings

Rental Companies: Telematics Offerings

Telematics Companies: Product Offerings and Key Solutions

Fleet Telematics: Packages and Pricing

9. Country Analysis

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

10. Case Studies

11. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

