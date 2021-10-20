Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Markets 2021-2027 with 2020 as the Base year and COVID-19 Impacts

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market Analysis, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study analyzes the current and future trends of the Asia-Pacific video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure market, service providers' performance, and market share. Despite difficult economic conditions, growing enterprise requirements create opportunities in the Asia-Pacific. The forecast period for this research service is from 2021 to 2027, and the base year is 2020.

In 2020, the total enterprise video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure revenue in the Asia Pacific market reached $864.4 million, representing a 4.5% annual growth. While the economic contractions led to delays in project rollouts and restricted the growth in most markets, the surge in demand in Greater China during the COVID-19 lockdowns partially offset the decline and helped boost Asia Pacific's overall revenue growth.

Given the strict virus containment measures and government support in the form of fiscal policies and financial aid, many large enterprises in China, including foreign-based multinationals, invested in video conferencing to enable collaboration across distributed branches and business sites.

The Chinese government has proactively evaluated the benefits of telemedicine and distance education to get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Technology investment in these sectors is in the beginning phase but is anticipated to grow in the long term.

In 2020, Huawei, the market leader in China, continued its market domination with impressive sales growth that was further accelerated by the US-China trade wars. To enable remote work and enhance the quality of communications nationwide during the lockdowns, Huawei has tightened its business partnerships with the public sector, many telecom operators, and large enterprises and its comprehensive portfolio of devices, enterprise networking, and professional and managed services, beyond telecom infrastructure.

In China, there continue to be new infrastructure opportunities to connect various government agencies. This unexpected spike in demand in China led to video conferencing infrastructure market growth in 2020. However, going forward, as enterprise IT and telecom solution deployments increasingly shift from CAPEX to OPEX models in an effort to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO), IT procurement decision makers will hesitate to invest in video conferencing infrastructure.

The COVID-19 crisis has changed organizations' perspective about remote work and learning and the critical role video can play in enabling remote collaboration. Businesses and educational institutions are rapidly responded to challenges presented by travel restrictions and home-based learning. Various industries in the Asia Pacific region were forced into a mass experiment with remote work and online learning, especially in South Korea and Japan, where remote work was not a common practice prior to the pandemic.

The overall revenue from sales of video endpoints and infrastructure did not correlate closely with demand for video meetings in the shift to remote work. Considering the looming uncertainty with continuous lockdown, IT decision makers took a pragmatic approach of putting a hold on meeting room endpoints purchase. Also, intense competition from a low-cost as well as consumer grade alternatives to video conferencing endpoints impacted the market negatively.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper economic activities worldwide, impacting businesses and industries negatively, the investments in video conferencing across the region, including China adopting video conferencing solutions rapidly, are expected to be increased gradually.

Among the vendors, Huawei performed better than all other market participants due to its massive success in the Chinese market, which bounced back far quicker than the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

The analyst expects to see participants grow strong in specific use cases and emerge from this crowded market. Post-pandemic market success pivots on user experience. Vendors that focus on providing tools that surpass user expectations and accelerate digital transformation will be the winners.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Market Segmentation

Market Definitions

Type of Conference Rooms

Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors for Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Market Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Growth Drivers for Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Growth Restraints for Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Forecast Assumptions - Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Revenue Forecast - Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment - Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Key Findings - ANZ

Key Findings - ASEAN

Key Findings - Greater China

Key Findings - India

Key Findings - Japan

Key Findings - South Korea

Competitive Environment - Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Revenue Share - Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Video Conferencing Endpoints

Key Growth Metrics for Video Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Video Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue Forecast by Region - Video Conferencing Endpoints

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Video Conferencing Endpoints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Video Conferencing Endpoints

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Video Conferencing Infrastructure

Key Growth Metrics for Video Conferencing Infrastructure

Revenue Forecast - Video Conferencing Infrastructure

Revenue Forecast by Region - Video Conferencing Infrastructure

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Video Conferencing Infrastructure

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Growth Opportunity 1: New Norm in the Workplace Accelerates Virtual Meetings

Growth Opportunity 2: Simplicity Expands the Addressable Market

Growth Opportunity 3: New Use Cases

Growth Opportunity 4: Increasing Importance of Device and Room Management

Growth Opportunity 5: Device-as-a-Service

6. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Amplesky

Avaya

Cisco

Crestron

DTEN

Dvision

Huawei

Kedacom

Lifesize

Neat

OKI

Panasonic

Poly

Sony

Starleaf

ZTE

