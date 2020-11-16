Asia-Pacific Water Heater Market to Hit $7 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific's water heater market share is set to cross USD 7 billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Key factors, including energy savings, availability in multiple capacities, combined with a longer lifespan and minimal maintenance, will influence the industry landscape. Increasing standards of living, growing distribution centers by the eminent players in Tier 2 cities, coupled with greater consumer focus on smart heating appliances, will accelerate the product demand.

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Ongoing construction of smart cities along with expanding infrastructure development will result in the greater installation of water heaters, thereby impacting the commercial water heater industry's demand. Supportive government strategies and initiatives will lead to the growing adoption of renewable technologies, leading to greater penetration of water heating equipment in the sector. Various industry and end use players are focused on research and development activities, leading to the development of smart and advanced heating equipment, thereby influencing the business landscape.

Thirty to 100 liters heating systems will observe swelling demand on account of growing rural electrification projects by the state & regional governments in the upcoming countries. Ongoing deployment across various multi & single-family apartments coupled with increasing small-scale industries will further sway the product demand. Growing investments from the International Development Organizations (IDOs), along with the World Bank, are projected to positively influence product penetration.

Some major findings of the Asia-Pacific water heater market report include:

The demand for water heaters in Asia-Pacific region is strengthening owing to rising adoption in both commercial & residential sectors.

region is strengthening owing to rising adoption in both commercial & residential sectors. Growing smart city projects combined with the ongoing expansion of the building infrastructure is projected to drive the water heating demand across the Asia-Pacific .

. The eminent players operating in the Asia-Pacific water heater market comprise of Ariston Thermo , Alpha Electric, A.O. Smith, Bajaj, Rheem Manufacturing, and Racold.

water heater market comprise of , Alpha Electric, A.O. Smith, Bajaj, Rheem Manufacturing, and Racold. The leading industry players aim at expanding their distribution channels to provide innovative product advancements.

Thailand's water heater market is anticipated to register over a 2% CAGR through 2026. Growing hot water requirements across the domestic applications coupled with significant cost savings with the utilization of energy-efficient models will augment the market statistics. Increasing adoption of high-end, smart & large capacity products, witnessing technological development will fuel product penetration.

Strategic inorganic growth ventures are the substantial initiatives adopted by the leading industry players is set to foster the business landscape. Product advancements including Wi-fi integration, remote sensing & management, along with leakage detection options will boost product adoption. Shifting focus on low-cost manufacturing coupled with rising investments toward product innovations will support competitive pricing. Furthermore, the companies are pursuing expansion initiatives comprising increasing the number of distribution channels in Tier 3 and Tier 2 cities will help gain a competitive edge for Asia-Pacific water heater market.

Impact of COVID-19 has led to a global pandemic which has affected the global economy, impacting various industries including component manufacturing & construction, among others. The industry manufacturers worldwide bear supply shortages on account of lockdowns imposed by the respective countries.

