Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall (WAF) Solutions Report 2023-2027: AI and ML Enhancing Web Application Security Potential

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Aug, 2023, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall (WAF) Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this comprehensive research service, we delve into the Asia-Pacific WAF (Web Application Firewall) market, examining it through various lenses such as verticals, horizontals, and deployment types. With a regional breakdown covering prominent economies like Australia and New Zealand, South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN), Greater China, India, Japan, and South Korea, our study aims to shed light on the evolving landscape of web security in the region.

As businesses increasingly rely on web applications for customer engagement and streamlined operations, the need to protect these applications from malicious attacks becomes paramount. With customer data and sensitive financial information at stake, web applications are constantly targeted by attackers, making WAF solutions a critical defense measure for organizations in the Asia-Pacific region.

The surge of web traffic and the rise of Internet of Things (IoT) usage have led to an unprecedented number of web-based attacks. Organizations face massive risks to their web applications, as the threat landscape evolves and malicious actors find new attack vectors.

The strong adoption of cloud services, and the growing complexity of applications with APIs, microservices, and serverless functions have also expanded the application attack surface, posing greater challenges for traditional signature-based web application firewall (WAF) solutions to identify and block new threats.

Considering the fast-evolving threat landscape and the increasing sophistication of web-based attacks, WAF evolves to provide enhanced protection in modern software development, adapting to the dynamic nature of websites and applications. Organizations need and search for a holistic application security offering over-point security solutions for an effective and robust application security strategy.

The report analyzes the factors driving and restraining the adoption of WAF solutions, forecast analysis, pricing trends, competitive landscape regional trends, and provides insights for chief information security officers (CISOs). Finally, this study identifies growth opportunities emerging from the market's dynamics for stakeholders and players to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023-2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Web Application Firewall Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Leveraging AI and ML for Enhanced WAF Capabilities
  • Strong Need for Flexible Deployment to Support Different Use Cases
  • Integrating WAF with Other Security Technologies Against Evolving Threats

Regional Analysis

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type
  • Revenue Share

WAF Solutions - Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)

  • Key Trends
  • CISO Concerns
  • Recommendations

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Revenue and Forecast Estimate Disclaimer
  • Market Segmentation
  • Regional Segmentation
  • Customer Segmentation
  • Research Methodology
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Revenue Share by Horizontal Segments and Main Verticals
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/am0b7q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Nitrile Gloves Market Report 2023: A $14.36 Billion Market by 2030 - Improved Grip and Safety, Protection, and Technological Advancements Fueling Innovations

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Construction Industry Report 2023: Transforming the UAE - 'We the UAE 2031' Vision to Propel Construction Projects

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.