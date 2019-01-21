Asia-Pacific Wireless Headsets Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Major Players for the $6.5 Bn Market are Bose, Sony, Plantronics and Sennheiser
The "Asia-Pacific Wireless Headsets Market By Type (On-Ear Headsets & Earbuds), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores & Online), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific wireless headsets market is projected to $6.5 billion by 2023, on account of rapid urbanization in Asian countries, advent of new technologies, rising sophistication of headsets & earphones, and increasing penetration of mobile phones.
Moreover, advent of bone conduction technology for earphones and headsets, changing consumer patterns and increasing R&D expenditure are anticipated to positively influence wireless headsets market across the region during forecast period.
Some of the other key factors that would fuel the market are growing organized retail and e-commerce industry, rising prominence in multi-branded stores and increasing number of mergers & acquisitions.
Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific wireless headsets market are Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Plantronics, Inc. and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG.
