Asia-Pacific Wireless Headsets Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Major Players for the $6.5 Bn Market are Bose, Sony, Plantronics and Sennheiser

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Asia-Pacific Wireless Headsets Market By Type (On-Ear Headsets & Earbuds), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores & Online), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific wireless headsets market is projected to $6.5 billion by 2023, on account of rapid urbanization in Asian countries, advent of new technologies, rising sophistication of headsets & earphones, and increasing penetration of mobile phones.



Moreover, advent of bone conduction technology for earphones and headsets, changing consumer patterns and increasing R&D expenditure are anticipated to positively influence wireless headsets market across the region during forecast period.



Some of the other key factors that would fuel the market are growing organized retail and e-commerce industry, rising prominence in multi-branded stores and increasing number of mergers & acquisitions.



Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific wireless headsets market are Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Plantronics, Inc. and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG.



Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of Wireless Headsets in Asia-Pacific

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, Wireless Headsets distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Wireless Headsets Market Outlook



5. Asia-Pacific Wireless Headsets Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value and Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Type

5.3.2. By Distribution Channel

5.3.3. By Country



6. China Wireless Headsets Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value and Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel



7. India Wireless Headsets Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value and Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel



8. Japan Wireless Headsets Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value and Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel



9. South Korea Wireless Headsets Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value and Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel



10. Philippines Wireless Headsets Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value and Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Distribution Channel



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. Bose Corporation

13.1.2. Sony Corporation

13.1.3. Plantronics, Inc.

13.1.4. Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fm6c72/asiapacific?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

