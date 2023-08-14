Asia-Pacific Wound Care Market Research Report 2023: A $12.66 Billion Market by 2028 with China at the Forefront

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Wound Care Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC wound care market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach a value of $12.66 billion by 2028, exhibiting a substantial increase from its $7.55 billion valuation in 2022, reflecting a robust CAGR of 9%.

This comprehensive report delves deep into the dynamics of the APAC wound care market, shedding light on the sweeping shift towards advanced wound care products adoption within the region.

High demand for advanced wound care segments is underpinning its prominence, contributing significantly to the products segment and anticipated to experience incremental growth surpassing $1.5 billion. Among the key end-users, hospitals take the lead, wielding substantial market share, driven by the burgeoning instances of complex wounds being treated within healthcare facilities.

Notably, China has emerged as a standout player in the wound care market, exhibiting notable progress in 2019, with efforts to establish dedicated wound care hospitals as a distinct segment, particularly in this sizable APAC market. The prevalence of acute wounds is escalating across the APAC nations, propelled by an increase in accessible healthcare facilities and a surge in surgical procedures.

However, the adoption of advanced wound care products faces obstacles, including limited reimbursement options, lack of awareness among nurses, and cost concerns. Despite these challenges, constant product launches by key industry players to secure market share, coupled with the expanding target population, are driving this market's forward momentum.

It's worth noting that while primary healthcare clinics manage wound care patients in Asian countries, the lack of specialized wound care clinics and the limited coverage by insurance for many products impede market growth, particularly as larger hospitals undertake complex surgeries.

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

Advanced Wound care

Sutures & Stapling Device

Traditional Wound Care Products

Haemostat & Surgical Sealants

End-User

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Facilities

Home Healthcare

Others

Wound Type

Acute Wound

Chronic Wound

