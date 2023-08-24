Asia-Pacific's Rise: 2023 Global Hall Effect Sensor Market Thrives with Electronics and Automotive Boom

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Aug, 2023, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hall Effect Sensor Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hall effect sensor market is on a trajectory of robust expansion, projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.66%. This growth will propel the market from its 2021 valuation of US$1.512 billion to a substantial US$2.374 billion by 2028.

Exploring Hall Effect Sensors:

A Hall effect sensor, an essential electronic device, is designed to detect and quantify magnetic fields by harnessing the Hall effect phenomenon. This phenomenon generates a voltage difference when a conductor is subjected to a perpendicular magnetic field. Typically composed of a slim semiconductor strip through which current flows, these sensors hold immense potential.

Driving Industries Forward:

The versatility of Hall effect sensors positions them as crucial components across industrial, automotive, and electrical & electronics sectors. Their capability to offer non-contact, accurate, and dependable magnetic field detection is a key driver. With the surge in automotive and electrical & electronics production, the demand for Hall effect sensors is surging, thereby fostering market growth.

Automotive Production Boost:

Hall effect sensors are integral to the automotive landscape, playing a vital role in position sensing. Their application spans throttle, pedal, gear, and steering angle sensing, providing real-time feedback. This precision ensures optimal control of critical systems, impacting speedometers, Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS), wheel speed sensors, and transmission speed sensing. As the automotive industry witnesses growth in fuel-efficient vehicles, the demand for Hall effect sensors surges correspondingly.

Electrical & Electronics Surge:

The electrical and electronics sector's investments are experiencing an upswing, augmenting the Hall effect sensor demand. These sensors cater to current sensing and monitoring, enabling accurate measurement in power conversion, control circuits, and renewable energy systems. Their role in position sensing within robotics, automation, and machinery, where accuracy is paramount, further solidifies their significance.

Asia-Pacific Reigns:

The Asia-Pacific region, propelled by electronics and automotive manufacturing hubs like China, India, and South Korea, is anticipated to lead the market. Government reforms and initiatives further stimulate growth. China's reform in the electrical and electronics industry fosters efficient development, while South Korea's support for its auto industry solidifies the market's ascent.

Market Segmentation:

  • Type:
    • Hall Switch
    • Linear Hall Sensors
  • End-User:
    • Manufacturing
    • Automotive
    • Electrical & Electronics
    • Others

Key Players:

Prominent players shaping the Hall effect sensor landscape include:

  • Allegro MicroSystems Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies
  • KOHSHIN ELECTRIC CORPORATION
  • Littelfuse, Inc.
  • MagneLink Inc.
  • Sensor Solution Corp.

Navigating the Magnetic Momentum:

Stay attuned to the magnetic pulse of growth in the Hall effect sensor market, leveraging the insights of this report. As various sectors continue to integrate these sensors into their operations, those in the field will find this report an indispensable tool for strategic planning and market exploration.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqavww

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global General Electronic Components Market Set to Skyrocket to $789.81 Billion by 2030: Unveiling Massive Growth Potential

Mastering Thermal Control Across Industries: Global Trends to 2034

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.