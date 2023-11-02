Asia Prop Trading Firm Tensor Investment Releases Managed Futures Product PaladinAI

News provided by

Tensor

02 Nov, 2023, 06:14 ET

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-based, AI-driven proprietary trading firm Tensor Investment releases its first external product offering PaladinAI to institutions and investors. PaladinAI is a digital asset managed futures product that is a pure AI strategy with industry leading risk-adjusted returns.

PaladinAI is a market neutral long-short strategy that can be described as "medium-frequency", trading digital asset futures with the largest liquidity and market caps. The strategy is built around the principle of exploiting short timeframe directional market inefficiencies, and is able to capture both directional trend alpha as well as mean reversion and reversals with superior risk-reward.  

PaladinAI is built on Tensor's proprietary AI research platform's backbone, which utilizes 120 GPUs and over 100 proprietary deep learning models for signal generation. Tensor's tick-level data streaming architecture and real-time deep reinforcement learning-based parameter optimization system also gives Tensor a real-time execution edge.

PaladinAI currently has a 10-month net return (January to October 2023) of over 116% with a max drawdown of 15% and a Sharpe of 3.87. At launch, the product has already filled nearly half of the full Phase 1 quota of $55 million from internal and partners.

"We are excited for the release of our first asset management product – the AI research team has also been experimenting with other strategy types such as AI stat arb, which we are likely to release in the future. We will continue to focus on technology and infrastructure development, and growing our talent base", said Tiger Li, Chief Operating Officer at Tensor.

SOURCE Tensor

