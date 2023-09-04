Asia Regenerative Medicine & Cell Therapy Conference 2023: A Fusion of Ideas, Insights, and Innovations (Tokyo, Japan - October 5-6, 2023)

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicine & Cell Therapy Asia 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Regenerative Medicine & Cell Therapy Asia 2023 Conference will be held on October 5-6, 2023 at the Nikko Naritaright at Tokyo-Narita Airport.

This annual event brings together researchers from around the world and across Japan and features academic presentations, industry presentations, an exhibit hall with companies from around the world plus extensive networking opportunities.

This conference features 4-co-located tracks enabling extensive scientific exchanges and networking across disciplines -- your registration provides access to all conference tracks, all content and all networking events.

In addition to an exhibit hall, the conference also includes poster sessions and encourages attendees to submit posters as a means to showcase their research and engage with the participants.

Agenda:

  • Cancer Immunotherapy: CAR-T, NK, Checkpoint Inhibitors
  • Cell & Gene Therapies: Technologies and Clinical Status
  • Clinical Trials and Commercialization of Cell Therapies
  • Extracellular Vesicles (EVs): Potential for Regenerative Medicine
  • Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs): Their Potential for Cellular Therapy
  • Stem Cells for Cellular Therapy

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmasu6

