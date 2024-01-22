Asia Research News provides a source-finding platform for journalists

A one-stop resource for expertise and science is now available. Get tip sheets for research stories from Asia.

CAMBRIDGE, England and PENANG, Malaysia, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Research News, the unrivalled leader of scientific news and experts for Asia, is set to sail into its 20th year with celebrations converging two decades of experience, distilled into a hub to empower science reporting.

Dr Magdeline Pokar, CEO and founder of Asia Research News.
In February, an enhanced system to Experts for Media will give journalists easy access to a vast network of universities. Journalists can send in requests and we will source expertise recommendations from universities. Think of Experts for Media as your backstage pass to top-notch expertise, with scientists handpicked by universities to amplify your story.

Additionally, we've curated our experiences over two decades into The Science Communication Resource, which includes guides, toolkits and fellowships. Whether you're a seasoned journalist looking to strengthen your knowledge, a press officer seeking insights or a researcher looking to develop communication skills, this is your asset.

Dr Magdeline Pokar, CEO and founder of Asia Research News, lays out her vision: "Two decades ago, journalists faced many obstacles seeking information about scientific research. Consequently, we launched Asia Research News – the first research news portal for Asia, a space connecting journalists and universities. Now, we are looking to empower a vibrant ecosystem where accurate information is easily available".

Journalists are invited to check out our Newsroom, with  science, technology, medical and humanities embargoed press releases straight from the powerhouses of Asia's universities, learn more about researchers and institutions keen to connect with journalists, and delve into our Giants in History segment on Asia's science pioneers. All content is yours for the taking, with credit to Asia Research News. For women science communicators, we also have a monthly SciCom Coffee chat.

The Experts for Media service will be available to registered journalists only. Media credentials will be required during registration. This system will be in Beta phase initially, thus available for feature articles with longer deadlines.

Secure your front-row seat to innovation. Register for an account and enjoy the World of Science Communication with Asia Research News – every click sparks a new discovery, and every page turns into a journey of scientific wonder!

For two decades, Asia Research News has built a diverse network of researchers and institutes. Get in touch to join our community or visit asiaresearchnews.com.

