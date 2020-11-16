Asia Telemedicine Market Report 2020 Featuring Doc2us, Doctor2u, HaloDoc, Doctor Anywhere, DoctorRaksa, DoctorOnCall, Good Doctor, MyDoc,WhiteCoat, & Ping An Good Doctor

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asian Telemedicine Market - Analysis by Modality Type, Application, End-User, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid -19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asian Telemedicine Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 9.8% during 2020 - 2025.



The Asian Telemedicine Market was valued at USD 5884.31 million in the year 2019 with the telemedicine market expected to grow on the back of its being convenient and cost-effective mechanism of consulting healthcare specialists.



The Covid-19 pandemic created a perfect platform for telemedicine companies to grow as the pandemic restricted movement of people and fear of infection in hospitals and clinics facilitated the demand for virtual healthcare services.



Besides the traditional healthcare facilities, many start-ups have entered the market and has successfully created an aggregator model of patients and healthcare providers. The report provides country analysis of Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Japan, India and South Korea



The Telemedicine market is expected to grow on the back of rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of communicable disease. Technology advancement in telecommunication will make telemedicine more accessible and affordable thus leaving a positive impact on the demand of Telemedicine.



Under the segments, Teleradiologist is witnessing rising demand as it enables radiologists to access the diagnostic report remotely and lack of radiologists in rural and semi-urban areas will fuel the demand for teleradiologists. Under End User, Hospital facilities will occupy a a major market share in the year 2019, followed by Homecare. Telemedicine platform provide hospital to manage their data more efficiently and effectively, thus demand for telemedicine platform in hospital facilities will rise in the forecast period.



Under the Modality segment, Store-and-forward (asynchronous) are expected to account for the largest market share in the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Telemedicine Market By Value.

The report analyses Telemedicine Market By Applications - Teleradiology, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry and Others.

The report analyses Telemedicine Market By Modality Type - Store-and-forward (asynchronous) and Real-time (synchronous).

The report assesses the Telemedicine Market By End User (Refining, Methanol, Ammonia, DRI, Others).

The Asian Telemedicine Market has been analysed By Country ( Philippines , Thailand , Singapore , Indonesia , Malaysia , Vietnam , China , Japan , India , South Korea )

, , , , , , , , , ) The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key Development and companies presence in Telemedicine with features of their products. Market share of leading Telemedicine manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Application, Modality Type and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Key Developments and Telemedicine in sports. The companies analysed in the report include Doc2us, Doctor2u, HaloDoc, Doctor Anywhere, DoctorRaksa, DoctorOnCall, Good Doctor, MyDoc,WhiteCoat, Ping An Good Doctor .

. The report presents the analysis of Telemedicine Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Telemedicine Market: Product Outlook



4. Asian Telemedicine Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Asian Telemedicine Market Segmentation - By Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Asian Telemedicine: By Application

5.2 Teleradiology - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Telepathology - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 Teledermatology - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 Telepsychiatry - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Asian Telemedicine Market Segmentation - By End User

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Asian Telemedicine: By End User

6.2 Hospital Facilities- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 Homecare- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Asian Telemedicine Market Segmentation - By Modality Type

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Asian Telemedicine: By Modality Type

7.2 Store-and-forward - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.3 Real-Time - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Asian Telemedicine Market: An Analysis

8.1 Asian Telemedicine Market: Country Analysis

8.2 Market Opportunity Chart of Asian Telemedicine Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

8.3 Competitive Scenario of Asian Telemedicine Market : By Country



9. Asian Telemedicine Market Dynamics

9.1 Drivers

9.2 Restraints

9.3 Trends



10. Market Attractiveness

10.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Asian Telemedicine Market - By Application, 2025

10.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Asian Telemedicine Market - By Modality Type, 2025

10.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Asian Telemedicine Market - By End User, 2025



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Key Developments

11.2 Market Share Analysis



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Doc2us

12.2 Doctor2u

12.3 HaloDoc

12.4 Doctor Anywhere

12.5 DoctorRaksa

12.6 DoctorOnCall

12.7 Good Doctor

12.8 MyDoc

12.9 WhiteCoat

12.10 Ping An Good Doctor



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8n1bs

