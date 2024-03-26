Asian & Indian art from "The Collection of Walter and Nesta Spink" highlight Moran's 2-day Traditional Collector sale!

Tues., April 9th & Wed., April 10th, 2024 | 12:00pm PDT

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Moran Auctioneers is pleased to present the highly-anticipated 2-day sale, The Traditional Collector: Featuring The Collection of Walter and Nesta Spink taking place Tuesday, April 9th & Wednesday, April 10th, 2024, at 12:00pm PDT. The auction will include fine and decorative art, furnishings, tableware, lighting, clocks, and 176 lots of Asian and Southeast Asian works from private collections, beginning with property from Walter and Nesta Spink—two highly respected figures in the world of art history, academia, and collecting. Walter's scholarly focus on early Buddhist art and architecture, particularly at the Ajanta Caves in western India, reshaped our understanding of these ancient sites.

Day one will include 176 lots of Asian and Southeast Asian works from private collections. Post this Lot 1017: A buff sandstone figure of Kubera. 5th/6th century; Óc Eo Region, Vietnam. 18.5" H x 12.25" W x 8.5" D est. $20,000-30,000. Óc Eo was part of the Funan kingdom that flourished in the Mekong Delta between the first and sixth centuries. By the third or fourth century, a 43-mile-long road connected Óc Eo to Angkor Borei, situating it between the flourishing Khmer Empire, and important international maritime trade routes accessible by the Mekong River.

During his 40 year tenure as a professor at the University of Michigan, Professor Spink lead the field of Asian art as a member of the editorial board of the scholarly journal Ars Orientalis (1963-2000), and as a Trustee of the American Institute of Indian Studies (1962-1965 and 1972-1973). Nesta Spink was an authority on the lithographic work of James McNeill Whistler as well as authored the catalogue raisonné of his lithographs published by the Art Institute of Chicago and served as curator of European and American art at UMMA (1967-1979).

Leading the selection of day-one highlights is a bronze figure of Chandeshvara, lot 1015, from South India during the Chola Period of the 12th century, estimated at $100,000-200,000. Coming from the 5th/6th century from Óc Eo Region, Vietnam is lot 1002, a buff sandstone figure of Kubera, valued at $20,000-30,000. Fast-forward to the 19th century, a painting and a polychromed wood cabinet of the Jagannatha Triad from Odisha, Eastern India, estimated $3,000-5,000.

Day two will present an American Aesthetic mantel circa 1880 by the Herter Brothers, estimated $6,000-8,000. Chandeliers, sconces, and lamps make up the selection of lighting, and a standout example is a René Lalique "Cardamine" lamp from the 1920s, estimated $8,000-12,000. Tiffany & Co. offerings will include a 134-piece "Audubon" and "Japanese" sterling silver service, estimated $15,000-20,000. Other noteworthy lots include a Fabergé jeweled and enameled silver and gold egg by Michael Perchin (1860-1903), estimated $12,000-18,000, and a pair of 18th century Chinese carved wood and hardstone landscape panels, valued at $8,000-12,000.

To learn more, or view and bid on the sale, go to www.johnmoran.com.

Contact:

Brenda Smith

[email protected]

SOURCE John Moran Auctioneers