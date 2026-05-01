Asian American Engineer of the Year Award and Conference Announces First Phase of 2025-2026 Awardees

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian American Engineer of the Year Award (AAEOY) Executive Committee announces the AAEOY 2025-2026 first phase awardees as follows:

Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award

Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, CEO, Intel Corporation

Distinguished Leadership in Science and Technology Award

Dr. Arun Majumdar, Dean of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, Stanford University

Executive of the Year Award

Dr. Xiaodong Che , Chief Technology Officer, Western Digital

, Chief Technology Officer, Western Digital Dr. Sam Heidari , CEO, Lumotive

, CEO, Lumotive Dr. Jungwon Lee , Corporate Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics

, Corporate Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics Dr. Liu Ren , Vice President & Chief Scientist, Bosch Research

, Vice President & Chief Scientist, Bosch Research Mr. Brandon Wang, Vice President, Synopsys

Engineer of the Year Award

Ms. Vivian Ye, Principal Member of Technical Staff, AT&T

Most Promising Engineer of the Year Award

Mr. Max Fang , Director of Architecture, Ambarella

, Director of Architecture, Ambarella Mr. Johnny Ho, CSO & Co-founder, Perplexity AI

The AAEOY Award has been presented annually since 2002 as a cornerstone of the National Engineers Week program, honoring distinguished Asian American professionals across academia, public service, and industry. Since its inception, the AAEOY has recognized over 300 honorees — including nine Nobel Laureates, pioneering scholars, prominent corporate executives, and an astronaut — serving as a beacon of inspiration for the global STEM community. After a series of impactful ceremonies nationwide, the 2025-2026 AAEOY Award and Conference returns to the heart of innovation in Silicon Valley at the Santa Clara Convention Center on September 18-19, 2026.

For more information regarding the AAEOY program, awardees, and event registration, please visit www.aaeoy.org.

The Chinese Institute of Engineers in USA (CIE-USA), founded in 1917, is a nonprofit professional organization that promotes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM); supports professional advancement and leadership development; and recognizes the achievements of Asian American professionals through flagship programs such as the Asian American Engineer of the Year (AAEOY) Awards. One of the oldest and most prestigious Chinese American engineering associations in the United States, CIE-USA has seven regional chapters nationwide and hosts events throughout the year.

SOURCE AAEOY