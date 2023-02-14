Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts Announces Grants to Community Organizations

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts (AALAM) today announced grants to three nonprofits that advocate for policy changes and improve access to essential services for Asian/Asian American communities.

Coinciding with the Asian Outreach Center (AOC)'s 50th anniversary, AALAM has committed to a $25,000 grant in support of the center's programming and has promised to match any donation up to an additional $25,000. AOC provides guidance, referral services and free legal assistance to nearly 1,000 low-income Asian immigrants each year. The center's goal is to be a gateway to legal services and the legal system for all low-income Asians who rely on them.

Separately, AALAM has dedicated $25,000 to the Harry H. Dow Memorial Legal Assistance Fund (Dow Fund), which is in addition to the funding AALAM typically provides. What's more, AALAM is increasing its annual contribution to the Dow Fund from $10,000 to $15,000 for the next three years. The Dow Fund was founded in 1985 in memory of Harry Dow (1904-1985), a Suffolk University Law School graduate who in 1929, became the first Asian American admitted to practice law in Massachusetts. Over the past 35 years, the Dow Fund has launched numerous projects, including the Anti-Asian Violence Education Project, Asian Battered Women Project, Asian Immigrant Rights Initiative, Cambodian Outreach Project, Chinatown Stabilization Project, and the Dow Fund Community Internship.

"Harry Dow devoted his life to serving the underprivileged and grassroots organizations in many communities, including Boston's South End and Chinatown," said Emily K. Yu, a trustee of the Dow Fund. "Thanks to AALAM's generosity the Dow Fund will be able to continue to support legal services, advocacy and education in communities often deprived of justice due to barriers such as language, race, culture, poverty, or immigration status."

Finally, AALAM has pledged a $10,000 grant to the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence (ATASK), which operates New England's only multilingual and culturally relevant shelter, 24-hour hotline, and advocacy programs for Asian/Asian American survivors. All programs and services have the goal of empowering vulnerable survivors to lead lives free of violence and to be self-sufficient.

"We are honored to recognize and support all of the great services these organizations provide," said Emily Sy, AALAM President. "The grants align with AALAM's strategy of partnering with nonprofits focused on supporting anti-racism and underrepresented or marginalized communities."

About AALAM

The Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts (AALAM) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization devoted to serving the Asian American legal community and improving and facilitating the administration of law and justice. Founded in 1984 by a small group of Asian American lawyers, AALAM has now grown to a network of over 250 lawyers, judges, law professors and law students in Massachusetts and New England. AALAM is a Northeast Region affiliate of the National Asian-Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) and an affinity bar partner of the Boston Bar Association. For more information about AALAM, please visit www.aalam.wildapricot.org/.

SOURCE Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts