Asian-American LGBTQ+ Actor Slays Stereotypes in Monsters of Man

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Toia's Monster's of Man has been crushing the online streaming service game, sitting on AppleTV's Top Movies, Top Rentals, Highlights, and currently ranking in the top 200 movies on IMDb having just debuted on December 8th, 2020.

Conrad K. Pratt in Monsters of Man Conrad K. Pratt

Hawaiian/Korean-American actor Conrad K. Pratt from Kāne'ohe, Hawai'i (Hawai'i Five-O, The Wolverine, GLEE, The Real O'Neals) was approached by production initially to play Bao, one of the medical students the film centers around. After learning that he had an extensive background in dance, motion capture and stunts, Toia quickly offered him the roles of the four killer robots as well. Pratt's physicality was highlighted several times throughout the film, mostly in his cat and mouse chase through the Cambodian jungle and several of the robot-on-robot fight sequences.

"My dance and theatre background really helped me in creating these characters. I was incredibly honored that Mark has trusted me with the movements of our antagonists, as any sort of robot movement can go cheesy unbelievably quick. Working on Monsters of Man, we actually shot in the Cambodian jungle so I was lucky to have the surroundings right there for me. On a normal Mo-Cap shoot, you're on a blue screen stage and it's up to you to create that masterpiece around you. A project like Avatar would be such a wild experience and challenge, one that I would love to take on one day."

The stigma surrounding masculinity in both the Asian-American and LGBTQ+ communities seem to not deter Pratt from forging on in his career. Given that he's competing in Caucasian and heterosexually dominant avenues of Hollywood, it actually seems to be doing the exact opposite.

"I think the words 'masculine' and 'feminine' are so unbelievably dated. Who gives a flying 'you know what.' It's an opinion, there's no right answer. I do, however, believe that both the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities are being better represented and more visible across the entertainment spectrum. To represent both of my communities on a project of this scale was an absolute privilege and I look forward to crushing these 'masculine/feminine' stereotypes by just being unapologetically me."

Monsters of Man is now available world-wide on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Vimeo On Demand, YouTube, Google Play, and XBOX with more streaming services being added in the future.

