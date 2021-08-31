Asian-American Success Stories Creating Hope for New Generations - A Goal to Fight Asian Hate Through Asian Empowerment and Love

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Book of Big Dreamers announced the upcoming Kickstarter campaign for 'The Book of Big Dreamers: 88 Stories of Inspiring Asians in America,' set to launch in fall of 2021. Big Dreamers features the life stories of important Americans like Bruce Lee, Bruno Mars, Tiger Woods, Amy Tan, Naomi Osaka and dozens of others – representing one of the largest collections of inspirational children stories based on prominent Asian Americans ever published. The preorder launch date will be announced via social media, along with a list of the exact funding perks available for each donation level.

"The Book of Bid Dreamers: 88 Stories of Inspiring Asians in America" "Includes 88 stories and colorful illustrations to engage and delight young viewers"

About the Big Dreamers Book

Big Dreamers brings engaging stories of real people of Asian descent to help young readers become inspired by role models who look like them. With over 22 million Asians in America, accurate representation in schools, culture, sports, media, and the arts is an absolute necessity.

Real and uplifting tales of remarkable Asian people who followed their dreams – and most importantly – made them come true.

Asian-American athletes, astronauts, physicists, entertainers, writers, designers, and many more stories are told, each with beautifully illustrations by talented artists from around the world.

Help children discover their passions while delivering a sense of belonging with role models that children can resonate with.

Inspiring Names Included in Big Dreamers

Bruno Mars : World famous singer, songwriter, record producer, and musician.

Naomi Osaka Professional tennis player - the first Asian to hold the top ranking in singles. She is ranked number one

Bruce Lee : World famous martial artist master, actor, director, and movie star. Founder of Jeet Kune Do, a hybrid martial arts school often credited with paving the way for other professional combat sports like MMA.

Amy Tan : Celebrated author of "The Joy Luck Club," "The Hundred Secret Senses," and two children's books: "The Moon Lady," and "Sagwa, the Chinese Siamese Cat" which aired as an animated series on PBS.

Jo Koy : Stand-up comedian and frequent panelist on E!'s late night show, "Chelsea Lately." Star of multiple Comedy Central and Netflix specials.

Vera Wang : World famous fashion designer, founder of a fashion empire, and one of the wealthiest women in America.

