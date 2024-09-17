Asian Americans Rally Support For President Trump

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, 2014, Asians Making America Great Again (AsiansMAGA, an independent expenditure political action committee), hosted a lively online "Rally for the American Dream" event in support of President Trump. The rally was moderated by former White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Executive Director Ms. Holly Ham.

In the rally, former acting ICE Director Mr. Tony Pham contrasted President Trump solid records in controlling illegal immigration with the Biden-Harris Administration's open border policies. Similarly, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce Board Director Mr. Tuan Pham compared the economic achievements of President Trump with out-of-control spending and high inflation by the Biden-Harris Administration. Former Commissioners of President Trump's AAPI Advisory Commission Pastor Herman Martir and Ms. Jan-ie Low applauded President Trump's policies in supporting faith groups and families, as well as his support of hardworking Americans in service industries.

Based on his firsthand experience in California, Silicon Valley Chinese Association Vice President Mr. Jeff Tang exposed Kamala Harris' soft-on-crime policies which led to a massive exodus of retailers, high tech firm and Californians. Using compelling data, AsiansMAGA President Mr. Mike Zhao, exposed Kamala Harris' true face as a radical politician – she supports anti-Asian discrimination in education, advocates equal results (racial equity), censorship and attempted to use taxpayer funds to indoctrinate the divisive Critical Race Theory.

Links to Asians Making America Great events: https://www.youtube.com/live/Le9QxVpmu-k

This online rally will be followed by a series of events including two live rallies in Virginia and North Carolina this weekend.

"Rally for the American Dream in Virginia" on September 21, 2024 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET: https://shorturl.at/iGInL

"Rally for the American Dream in North Carolina" on September 22, 2024 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET: https://shorturl.at/BPPcY

AsiansMAGA President Mike Zhao stated, "Asians MAGA is in action. We are organizing a series of "Rally for the American Dream" events to support President Trump. Using the data and facts, we are telling Asian Americans: The choice is clear. If you want to have public safety, if you want to have good economy, if you want to have border security, if you want to have equal education rights, if you want to have freedom of speech, if you want to preserve the American Dream, vote for Trump!"

